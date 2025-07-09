2025 National Assembly Open week held in Abuja

L-R… President of the Senate, Senator Godswil Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, during the National Assembly Open Week 2025 in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Leader of the House of Representatives, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, House Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda and Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, during the National Assembly Open Week 2025 in Abuja yesterday. PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.