Why Governor Biodun Oyebanji deserves eecond term as Ekiti Gov

JOHN AJAYI

The season is now when all the dramatis personae on the political turf in Ekiti puts on their different political togas.This time around, they usually come out in their full regalia to show wits and display oratorical powers and most times , the worst of political chicanery. Often times too, it turns out to be a mere parade of credentials and well-choreographed bravura to gain attention for post-electoral contest relevance and resonance. But the show more often than not comes with undue distractions and cheer waste of time and hard-earned resources for the political attention seekers and even the focused man on the seat with gaze and compass in the right direction like His Excellency, Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, the man presently in the saddle in our dear state of Ekiti.

Since 2003, when a few maverick politicians supported former President Olusegun Obasanjo to thwart the Afenifere political ascendancy and succession politics and legacy in the South West, thereby inadvertently paving the way for former Governor, then his major choice, Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose, who came out of the blues to clinch the governorship seat in Ekiti State without a whimper, the contest for power at the governorship and other levels for that matter has always been everybody’s affair do or die, make or mar kind of phenomenon.

Unfortunately, the emergence of Fayose on the scene changed the entire political landscape with so many paradigm shifts full of its own share of theatrics and learning curves. Among other things, the Omoluabi ethos, which Ekitis were hitherto renowned and respected, took a sudden flight and in its place was replaced with undue political thuggery, hatchery, black mailing and uncouth social and political culture that eviscerated decency and civility in all it’s elegance and desirability.

To this end, the state has thus ever since become a theatre of the absurd all in the name of political contest, competition, rivalry or worst form of competitive chilvary and dis- orientation and disconnection from the ultimate goals and goods of the poor electorates who remain at the mercy of these political gladiators and ‘ rebels’.This,of course keeps attracting for our peaceful state unwarranted daily news headlines for the wrong reasons .That was the foundation years ago that gave birth to a society that was unapologetically divided against itself. Of course, within the same period, our dear state has thrown up the finest of leaders, who have made us proud in many areas. But in the year 2022, like a phoenix from the ashes, God helped to reposition the state as the governorship candidate Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji ,least expected to wear the crown in view of hitherto well-positioned candidates of the powers that be then emerged victorious in a keenly contested gubernatorial party primary .With his emergence ,he later won the actual contest as the executive governor of the state with multi- party electoral contests by other Aspirants . Humble,humane and charismatic as a leader and an Omoluabi, Oyebanji, a thorough- bred grass – roots politician with deep insights and empathy for the Ekiti Ketes beyond party lines and affiliations, Governor Abiodun Abayomi has since grown in status and pedigree as a unifier, a peacemaker, and a bridge builder. He encapsulates what political inclusivity means and represents in all aspects and ramifications.He remains the exact opposite of yesterday men of powers in the state without making any noise nor stepping on toes be it fragile or solid rock.

Abayomi Oyebamiji represents all that Ekitis wanted in a governor. He met all the criteria and appealed to our people, home and abroad, notwithstanding race,creed or religion. He is a peaceful man of gentle mien with sterner political capability,capacity, competence and highly ‘civilised’ native intelligence.

As a passionate Ekitiman, I’m always concerned about leadership and development in our dear state. As one of the admirers of former Governor Kayode Fayemi, an enigmatic leader and brilliant administrator, I was worried about what would become of the state after his exit. At the twilight of Fayemi’s second term in office, many names were paraded as likely successors. Obviously, I knew a few of them, but I didn’t know Governor Oyebanji prior to that moment beyond reading about his antecedents as one of the loyal political foot soldiers of both former Governor Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Fayemi. Interestingly, one day,in one of my privileged visitations to my friend,Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, out of curiosity for the day after the end of his brilliant second term tenure,I asked, between smiles and journalism mischief whom Governor Kayode Fayemi would endorse as successor. Characteristic of JKF’s candour and bluntness,he told me pointedly without any equivocation that his successor must be the one whom the Ekiti electorates truly want and desire as their preferred governor. Nevertheless, he stated very clearly to me without any equivocation that the so called successor must possess certain characteristics . These he listed as ; ,street smartness, native intelligence,high popularity rating, capable,competence and of exemplary character in the true spirit and culture of the typical Yoruba Omoluabi.Dr. Fayemi was also categorical on that occasion that his would be successor must of neccesity believe in his administration’s mission and vision. None of these to me is objectionable.

But for me,as I barely knew those who were actually close nor dear to Dr. John Kayode Fayemi’s political heart and permutation, I could hardly figure out who truly and genuinely fits the picture my friend and darling governor had picturesquely projected in answering my question. Of course, many of his associates and aides,I later learnt used every opportunity to market themselves before JKF as the ideal person for the job. AS providence would have it,the least heard name by me in the person of Mr Abayomi Abiodun Oyebanji,as known as BAO fits the characterisation of JKF Successor.! Based on his experience,intellect and unassuming and ever evervescent nature and of course, the fact that he knows Ekiti politics and politriks inside-out. I took it for granted that we already had a great Ekiti man in- waiting as governor and heir apparent to Governor John Kayode Fayemi,all things being equal. Without a doubt,a little investigation by me as a journalist of over 35 years clearly revealed to me the hidden treasures in Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji as a great leader and a game – changer that Ekiti state had long been earnestly yearning for. I joined my belief and prayers with other Ekiti Ketes of great minds that this relatively unknown and unassuming and yet not flambouyant Ekiti man to the core should eventually emerge the governor of Ekiti state.As God ,the great diviner would want it,BAO eventually won the June 2022 gubernatorial election and in the process took the mantle after Dr. John Kayode Fayemi in a solemn, calm and characteristically quiet and convivial atmosphere devoid of tantrums and undue political boisterousness and other rascally shenanigans that offends any opposition politicians sensibilities. I was there live to witness BAO’s uncommon humility, candour and inspiring humanity upon ascending the throne. He was truly a study in servant leadership and unpretentious about the midas touch awaiting governance in the state.

Three years later, I can say without any contradiction that Governor Oyebanji has proved his mettle as a purposeful leader in more than a million times.He has genuinely shown and demonstrated that he is not only committed to developing Ekiti but also committed to promoting peace and unity. The first thing that impressed me was the way he hit the ground running immediately and set on to build on the development strides and legacy projects of his predecessors, including those who were not from his political party. In Oyebanji, Ekitis have seen in practical terms the benefits of continuity in government as being witnessed in Lagos State. Perhaps the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, which was established by Governor Kayode Fayemi administration, would have become an object of ridicule and an abandoned project today were it not to the credit of exemplary leadership and political sagacity of the current governor who was bold and courageous to continue from where our forward-looking former Governor finished. Today, the air port project which some nay – sayers has questioned its rationale has become the pride and cynosure of all eyes in Ekiti and indeed,Nigerians in general.

To those who are wondering why individuals and organisations are calling on Governor Oyebanji to start preparing for his second term in office, the reason lies in his achievements. Our governor has worked tirelessly to create an environment that is business-friendly, peaceful,serene and none toxic. He understands the challenges facing the political class and, through his leadership acumen ,empathy and vision, has been able to eliminate the issues that hitherto divided us as a people. Governor Oyebanji understands the importance of collaboration,inclusion,consultations and respect and has worked hard to create policies and initiatives that are designed to stimulate economic growth, especially in the agricultural sector, by cooperating with the private investors.

Equally attractive and commendable is that under the current governor, Ekiti has witnessed peace across the board. Deliberately, he has lived to demonstrate the ‘Omoluabi’ ethos through his constant engagement with stakeholders, including all the former governors and non partisan political Elders and statesmen of Ekiti origin .I must confess that we have not had it this great thus far since Ekiti State was created. Since this democratic dispensation took off, Ekiti had always been in the news for the wrong reasons until he came on board to right the wrongs through transparent and manifestly accountable political leadership. Gone were the days pettinness and sundry unproductive political bickerings when what we read on the pages of newspapers are negative stories of how our leaders are dragging one another in the mud. Through his all-inclusive government, all the strata of our demography as a people is factored in for development. In fact, I have not seen a governor who has been more impactful on all fronts and in all aspects and ramifications like His Excellency,Governor Oyebanji.

Coming to projects, he has touched almost all sectors: road infrastructure, educational development, health services, and agricultural revolution. For instance, as a homegrown politician, he didn’t resort to mere sloganeering when it came to agriculture. He knew from day one that Agro-business would lift Ekiti State out of poverty and years of subsistence farming and he has invested hugely in our youths to go into farming.

His administration has made agriculture and rural development the cornerstone of genuine developmental governance strategy by recognizing the sector’s critical role in ensuring food security and driving economic growth. Food security has remained a key priority of this government. To this end, the administration has embarked on various interventions, including signing of MOU with Cavista Holding to boost cassava farming and develop offtake markets for farmers in Ekiti State, allocation of 1,535 hectares of arable land to 66 farmers and investors across the two farm settlements and five farm centres with the payment of N60M as counterpart funding for the World Bank-financed L-PRES counterpart contribution to develop the livestock sector, and the activation of $800,000 support from the World Bank.

Again, in the history of Ekiti State, the Oyebanji administration is the first one that will prioritize the payment of salary to workers and pensioners and ensure prompt payment of their wages. From the local government to ministries and parastatals, the news from home is positive and good music to the ears as our brothers and sisters are daily feeding us on how committed he is to their welfare.

Moved by the plight of Ekiti pensioners in the face of accumulated gratuities inherited from previous administrations, I’m aware that Gov. Oyebanji had paid billions of naira to offset part of the outstanding gratuities as well as payment of their regular monthly gratuities. Aside from supporting and equipping workers in the state to ensure a more excellent and efficient service delivery, Oyebanji has put smiles on the faces of Ekiti teachers when he directed that primary school teachers with degree qualifications should enjoy career progression to level 16 like others. This is in addition to extending car and housing loans to them, thereby bringing them out of an age-long policy that had deprived them. What else do we want?

I can go on and on, but let me pause here and address Ekiti people. A month ago, the timetable for the next gubernatorial election in our dear state was released. Given the nature of our politics, I was not surprised that the announcement has ignited some conversations about who will contest and who will not contest the primary election. At 62, I’m old enough to back up my opinion with facts and figures. In the previous elections in Ekiti, I have taken cognizance of the fact that it’s the followers that drive our political leaders. To this end, I want to appeal to my people in Ekiti to apply wisdom this time and suppress any temptation to drag our brothers and sisters out there into unnecessary contests and mud- slingings all in the name of reaping dividends of electoral contest which most times are pittance and of insignificant effect. Beyond the fact that it would become another opportunity for some people to milk these political figures, in most cases, it turns out to be a misadventure to the contestants. It will be worse in this era when we have a governor who enjoys widespread acceptability among our people. Rather than creating unnecessary tension, I will appeal to Ekiti people within the fold of the governor’s party to support him and leave the contest to be between him and candidates from other parties on the day of the election. But this is democracy, where everybody has the right to express his or her intention; kindly bear with me and see this as my personal opinion.In case you are a member of APC ,and a card carrying member for that matter and you still care and keen to contest against Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji,you should engage in the contest within the modicum of civility and urbanesss.

Back to Governor Oyebanji, I want to appeal that he remains focused and steadfast without allowing any distraction to derail him. I have the strong belief that he has done well and there is no doubting the fact that his track records as a leader that cares and intentional about development will help him surmount any political barrier that might be set between him and next year’s election.For me,I don’t need any chief priest or a diviner to tell me that the second term tenure for Mr performing Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji will be a straight and smooth walk in the park,God willing.

*Ajayi, a veteran journalist, member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors is the Publisher/Founder of MARKETING EDGE Magazine,a multiple awards wining brand- centric and businness publication in Nigeria.