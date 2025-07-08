TD Africa and Zebra empower business growth at Lagos event 

Demonstrating their unwavering commitment to Africa’s digital transformation, TD Africa, in collaboration with Zebra Technologies, hosted a high-impact partner event in Lagos themed “Accelerate Your Business with Zebra.” The event gathered key players across the retail, logistics, and manufacturing industries to explore how real-time, edge-enabled operations can drive efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness.

The engagement spotlighted Zebra Technologies’ cutting-edge solutions in rugged mobility, data capture, RFID, and real-time analytics, emphasizing the power of working at “The Edge”, where operations truly come to life. Drawing inspiration from Formula 1 racing, Zebra’s channel strategy was likened to the speed, precision, and adaptability required on the racetrack, urging partners to move beyond transactional models and adopt data-driven, customer-first solutions.

Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, reaffirmed TD Africa’s pioneering role in tech distribution: “At TD Africa, we are not just delivering devices, we are driving transformation. Our partnership with Zebra continues to redefine what is possible in business operations across the continent. We remain committed to equipping our partners with the right tools and insights to win.”

A strong delegation from Zebra was present to deepen local engagement, including Deveshan Naicker, Channel Lead for Africa; Samson Ihemekwele, Channel Manager, West Africa; Kehinde Adelakun, Sales Engineer; Tinashe Taruvinga, Territory Manager; and Mercy Mogolotsane, Distribution Manager.

Speaking during the event, Neil Gouveia, Sales Director for Africa at Zebra Technologies, emphasised the strategic importance of partnership: “Africa is a growth frontier, and we are fully committed to helping our partners unlock new levels of performance at the edge. With the right technologies and local alliances with TD Africa, businesses here can leapfrog limitations and lead in the digital era.”

With a product demo session exploring Zebra’s expanding portfolio from mobile computing to visibility services, the event underscored a shift from product delivery to solution enablement. TD Africa’s facilitation and deep market access played a pivotal role in driving turnout and energising Zebra’s channel ecosystem.

As Africa’s foremost tech distribution powerhouse, TD Africa once again demonstrated its leadership in enabling global technology brands like Zebra to scale their reach and impact. The “Accelerate Your Business with Zebra” event marks another powerful milestone in shaping a smarter, faster, and more connected business future for the continent.