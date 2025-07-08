Student wins car as Powell Homes and Shelters doles out 5 cars, iPhones, others to realtors at mid-year fest

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Architect Chibuikem Emmanuel Onyekachi, has assured realtors and customers of the company’s drive to render services that deliver the needed satisfaction.

Architect Onyekachi made this known on Saturday during the Mid-Year Realtors’ Fest, a semi-annual event organised by his company as a way of motivating and encouraging the hardworking ones; an event that was held at the International Conference Centre, Independence Layout, Enugu, which also recorded the attendance of over 1,000 realtors.

Addressing the participants, Architect Onyekachi stated that the company’s vision is to remain at the forefront of innovative real estate development, where professionalism, honesty, and consistency in business dealings with clients remain their priority.

He also stated that the event, which comes up twice a year, is an approach adopted by the company to empower her partners and staff who are hardworking and willing to help the company to thrive through the sale of their properties across the country.

According to him, “We started this journey with a clear sense of purpose to transform the housing experience for both the sellers and the buyers. What we’re building isn’t just property; we’re nurturing trust, creating opportunities, and opening doors to a better future. Our belief is that when people are empowered through access to decent shelter, they become more confident and productive. That’s the kind of difference Powell Homes wants to make one home at a time.

“Realtors’ Fest, which happens twice a year, is an avenue where we gift items to our reliable and hardworking realtors, staff, and partners.

It is a reward mechanism and a platform for bonding and the exchange of progressive ideas.

Today, we are distributing 5 brand-new cars as well as other items such as iPhones, TV sets, refrigerators, and other home appliances to our active realtors, staff, and partners.

We even go all out to say ‘thank you’ to those who believe in our dream and make it their own.

“This year’s turnout of over 1,000 active real estate partners, who are mostly young persons, shows that many young Nigerians are committed to solving housing problems with integrity and sincerity, and we are proud to walk that journey with them.”

Also speaking, veteran Nollywood actress and brand ambassador of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Mrs. Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, praised the company for making housing a realistic dream for many young Nigerians.

She stated that the company has provided an opportunity for realtors and other real estate practitioners to take pride in the value they are offering society, while also praising their top-notch customer care services.

She also applauded Architect Onyekachi for his commitment to providing trustworthy services for customers, adding that he has distinguished himself amongst others in the real estate sector.

“Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd is not just another real estate company. There’s a human face to everything they do, and that’s what makes them stand out. I’ve worked with different brands over the years, but this one speaks to my heart.

They reward people who work hard, they don’t wait for perfection. They value the effort, the journey, and the people behind every sale and every client story.

This is the type of service that we want. The motivation calls for more work and I am proud to associate with them.”

However, one of the high points of the event was the presentation of prizes to outstanding realtors, among whom is Mr. Anikworji Chukwuemeka Joel, a 600-level student of Dentistry and Surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who went home with a brand-new car.

Addressing the press, Mr. Joel expressed surprise and joy, calling the reward a motivation to do more in the real estate space.

“Being gifted with this car feels like a dream. I joined Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd not knowing what to expect, but I found a team that welcomed me and guided me. Being a student and also part of something this big is very encouraging. It shows that hard work for the company really pays.”

Nevertheless, the Mid-Year Realtors’ Feast 2025 had over 200 realtors who sold properties for the company in different locations across the country, being rewarded with different items such as refrigerators, iPhones 12 and 14, TV sets, microwaves, electric fans, amongst others.

