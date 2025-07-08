SPE International Honours Victor Ekpenyong with Africa Legacy Leadership Award at the Africa Technology Conference in Tanzania

Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International West Africa, a leading integrated energy services and solutions provider, was honoured with the Africa Legacy Leadership Award by the Society of Petroleum Engineers International (SPEI) at the just-concluded Africa Technology Conference in Tanzania.

The Awards Night Segment was a significant highlight of the conference. It recognised and celebrated outstanding individuals who made meaningful strides across the continent. Among them was Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, whose prestigious Africa Legacy Leadership Award was presented by SPE President Olivier Houzé in recognition of his accomplishments and impact in the African energy sector.

The award celebrated Dr Ekpenyong’s commitment to people-focused energy solutions, enduring contributions to Africa’s energy landscape, and legacy of influence in shaping the sector’s future. It also acknowledged his dedication to driving positive change and empowering communities across the region.

During the event, Dr. Ekpenyong announced the Africa Regional Student Scholarship, a collaborative effort between himself and SPE Africa Region, designed to reflect their shared vision of empowering young Africans and unlocking their potential. After receiving thousands of applications from across Africa for this year’s edition, awardees emerged from five countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana.

The recipients are listed below:

Daniel Favour Kuganja, Mbarara University of Science and Technology – Uganda Meshack Mutua, Mount Kenya University – Kenya Victoria Moses, University of Uyo – Nigeria Gideon Joseph Saera, University of Dodoma – Tanzania David Tetteh Adey, Takoradi Technical University – Ghana

Upon receiving the SPE Award, Dr. Ekpenyong remarked on the origin of the Africa Regional Scholarship: “These awards celebrate not only achievements but also their impact. I am honoured to receive this recognition and excited to support the next generation of African leaders through our scholarship programme.”

“A timely intervention inspired our scholarship programme in the life of one student, which led to a visible transformation. This experience made me understand that many young Africans are waiting for a similar opportunity. The potential exists across the continent it just needs the right push. Our scholarship program aims to unlock this potential and empower the next generation of African leaders,” he added.

A special note of appreciation is extended to Dr. Riverson Oppong, Africa Regional Director of SPE, whose vision and leadership were instrumental in bringing the Africa Technology Conference 2025 to life.

The Dr. Victor Ekpenyong Africa Regional Student Scholarship embodies the power of belief and support, inspiring students to reach their full potential and achieve greatness.

Kenyon International West Africa is a leading integrated energy solutions provider committed to driving positive change and empowering communities. Focusing on people-focused energy solutions, the company is dedicated to shaping the future of Africa’s energy sector.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers is a nonprofit professional organisation with more than 132,000 members in 146 countries that collects, disseminates, and exchanges technical knowledge about the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources and related technologies for the public good.