Rivers govt alerts residents of imminent flood risk, warns against illegal land reclamation

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has advised residents residing in flood probe areas in the state to clear their drainages, avoid dumping waste in waterways and even relocate to to safer grounds, while warning of imminent flooding in the state.

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas gave the warning following a federal alert identifying the state as a high-risk zone for flooding this year.

The warning, which also includes other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), prompted swift action from disaster management authorities.

To this end, the Rivers Administrator in a statement signed by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo said the state government, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is intensifying flood preparedness efforts, deploying teams to educate communities on mitigation strategies.

He urged residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to take immediate precautions to protect lives and property.

He said, “The Rivers State Government has taken note of the recent advisory from the Federal Government identifying Rivers State as one of the high-risk areas for potential flooding this year, alongside several other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“In response to that, the government fully supports this initiative and urges all residents, especially those in flood-prone communities, to take necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.”

Ibas in the statement, noted that the government is strongly warning against Illegal land reclamation.

He said, “In light of the heightened flood risk, the Rivers State Government has also reiterated its stance against illegal land reclamation activities, which exacerbate environmental degradation and worsen flooding conditions. Unapproved reclamation of wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas disrupts natural drainage systems, putting communities at greater risk during heavy rainfall.

“The government warns that it will not tolerate such activities and will take strict legal action against individuals or organizations found culpable. Offenders will face prosecution in accordance with environmental protection laws.

He urged those in flood prone areas to cooperate with emergency response teams, heed official advisories and report illegal land reclamation or other

environmental violations to the appropriate authorities.

He maintained that the Rivers State Government remains committed to protecting the environment and ensuring the safety of all residents. We urge everyone to take proactive steps to mitigate the impact of potential flooding and adhere to environmental regulations.