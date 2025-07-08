NOG: VivaJets Underscores Private Aviation’s Role in Africa’s Oil and Gas Industry

Innovative private aviation firm, VivaJets, has underscored the crucial role of private aviation in Africa’s oil and gas industry. The start-up aviation firm was a sponsor and exhibitor at the recently-concluded Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja, where its executives made a case for why private aviation must be viewed as an important enabler in Africa’s ongoing energy transformation.

Speaking to the media, VivaJets’ CEO, Erika Achum, explained how hassle-free air mobility is needed to unlock efficiency, speed, and strategic advantage in the oil and gas sector.

“As we know, the oil and gas industry is a vital part of Nigeria’s economy. Even though it makes up only 6% of our GDP, it accounts for about 80% of our entire exports as a country.”

“When you look at the pace at which the oil and gas industry operates, there’s a growing need for reliable, flexible, and secure mobility. Private aviation is no longer just a luxury, it is becoming infrastructure”, said Achum. “Our role at VivaJets is to ensure key industry players can move when and where they need to, so their operations are not held back by avoidable delays”.

The NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition is a pivotal gathering for the global energy sector. The 24th edition of this influential event, held in Abuja from June 29th to July 3rd, 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, was one of the largest energy exhibitions in Sub-Saharan Africa, attracting over 7,000 visitors and featuring 350 exhibitors. The event convened top stakeholders from across the oil and gas value chain, including government agencies, multinational corporations, indigenous players, and service providers.

Tejumade Salami, Chief Operating Officer of VivaJets, emphasized that the energy sector cannot develop without smarter transportation solutions.

“We are proud as VivaJets to support the major players who are keeping our economy alive by ensuring that our oil and gas industry remains vibrant. For us, it’s important to be here to understand their pain points, to understand their business a bit more, and ultimately, to serve them better.”

VivaJets’ participation shows the growing recognition of aviation as infrastructure not just for executives, but for industries where time-sensitive decision-making, mobility to remote locations, and operational security are non-negotiable.

In the high-stakes oil and gas sector, time is currency. If it’s moving senior teams between offshore sites, facilitating investor visits, or providing rapid-response solutions, the role of private aviation has shifted from luxury to necessity. VivaJets is helping to bridge this logistical gap, offering flexible and efficient air mobility that aligns with the industry’s pace and scale.

As Africa intensifies its drive toward energy transformation, infrastructure including aviation will be key. VivaJets’ message at NOG Week was clear: mobility can no longer be an afterthought. For the oil and gas industry to evolve, it must move fast, smart, and securely, and private aviation is the bridge.

A brand under Falcon Aerospace Limited, VivaJets is a frontline business aviation firm providing a comprehensive suite of services including aircraft charter, management, sales and acquisition services with a focus on innovation and accessibility.

In just two years, VivaJets has grown from a visionary start-up into a fully licensed aviation company with expanding global routes, international collaborations, and pioneering innovations.

Photo Caption: CEO, of VivaJets, Erika Achum, (R) with Jerry Ugolo of Total Energies E &P (L) at the recently-held Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja.