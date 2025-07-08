23.8 C
July 8, 2025
Energy

NNPCL powers Nigeria’s CNG adoption with 35 hybrid bus donation

by Editor044

 

 

…Restates Commitment to Cleaner, Sustainable Fuel Alternative

 

The NNPC Ltd has handed over thirty-five (35) hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses to the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG).

 

During a brief ceremony held at the NNPC Towers on Monday, the Group CEO, NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari reiterated the Company’s commitment to support Federal Government’s gas aspirations.

 

The GCEO, who stated that the move was in line with NNPC Ltd.’s efforts to drive the adoption of CNG as a cleaner, cheaper and sustainable fuel alternative, added that the Company has recorded significant progress on gas supply, infrastructure, distribution and retail outlets.

 

“I am proud that NNPC Ltd is playing a pivotal role in driving the Federal Government’s gas agenda towards energy transition,” the GCEO stated.

 

Earlier in his address, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt.Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo said the CNG buses represent not just vehicles, but serve as instruments of economic relief, social equity, and environmental responsibility.

 

“They signal a future where the ordinary Nigerian can commute safely, affordably, and efficiently,” he added.

 

The Minister described the initiative as a direct reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, a bold step to reduce the cost of transportation, lessen dependence on petrol, and ensure the utilisation of the Nation’s abundant natural gas resources for the benefit of the people.

 

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mumuni Dagazau said the adoption of CNG as a fuel alternative has significant economic benefits for the Nation by reducing reliance on PMS and AGO as automotive fuels which also leads to substantial cost savings and supports the growth of local gas industry.

 

Also in his remarks, the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy said as CNG commercialisation drive continues to gather momentum, NNPC Ltd will be there to lead the way.

 

In her remarks, the Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe said through the initiative, NNPC Ltd was advancing and shaping a new energy future that will purposefully serve people, communities, and the planet.

 

The Programme Coordinator/CEO, Presidential CNG Initiative, Mr Michael Oluwagbemi commended NNPC Ltd for supporting the Initiative, stressing that the Company has been a reliable partner for the Initiative since its commencement.

 

