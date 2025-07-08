Namadi Sambo commends Gov Yusuf for declaring state of emergency on education in Kano

Former Vice President, Architect Muhammad Namadi Sambo, has commended the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his bold decision to declare a state of emergency on education in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Monday.

Sambo, who paid a condolence visit to Governor Yusuf over the death of renowned business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, expressed admiration for the administration’s commitment to infrastructural renewal.

“As an architect, I am particularly passionate about the ongoing rehabilitation and beautification of the Kano Government House,” Sambo noted.

“I was very happy and have been looking forward to the opportunity to commend you in person.”

He described the Governor’s efforts as “giant strides,” adding that the infrastructural transformation under the Yusuf-led administration is evident across Kano.

“Mr. Governor, you are doing well,” the former Vice President added. “I have been following the news, and on my arrival to Kano, I personally noticed the impressive infrastructural developments everywhere. You have effectively turned the Government House into a construction site.”

Governor Yusuf thanked the former Vice President for his visit and words of encouragement, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to restoring Kano’s glory through purposeful governance and people-oriented projects.

His Excellency Namadi Sambo was in the company of the Chairman of Unity Bank, former Director General of NEMA, Muhammad Sani Sidi and a host of others.

In another development, Sen. Abubakar Sani Bello led another powerful delegation to condole with the Governor and the good people of Kano over the death of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The former Governor of Niger State was accompanied by Sen. Bashir Garba Lado, Sen. Muhammad Ibn Na’Allah, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abacha among others.

