Makinde mourns Olubadan, says govt ‘ll stand by family in according monarch befitting burial

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has been formally informed about the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I.

The governor received the delegation from the family, including the former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and Aare Mayegun of Ibadanland, Chief Bayo Oyero; younger brother of the deceased Olubadan, Mr Osuolale Owolabi Olakulehin and son of the deceased, Aremo Olasumbo Owolabi.

Governor Makinde, while addressing the delegation in his office, said the state would stand by the family during this period and also give the late Olubadan a befitting burial.

In a statement signed by Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde said.

“We don’t always want them to go; we want them to stay with us. But God has designed our bodies for a certain period of time.

“I commiserate with the family and all of us. The government will definitely stay with the family and play whatever roles we are supposed to play, including giving Kabiyesi a befitting burial.

“I will ask all the members of the family to take heart. Coincidentally, today marks the 13th year since my father passed on. So, for the immediate family, I pray for strength.”

Speaking earlier, Chief Oyero said: “We are here this morning with gratitude to God and to formally inform you of the passing away of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, who passed away early this morning.

“We thank you very sincerely. In spite of the controversial situation we had before he ascended the throne, you still approved his ascension to the imperial throne of Ibadanland.

“We want to thank your government for all you have done, including a remarkable, historic coronation ceremony, which the government did for him.”

Oba Olakulehin celebrated his 90th birthday on July 5 and ascended the throne as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland a year ago.

