Life at 50 Is a Gift”: Enugu Politician Prince Gilbert Chukwunta reflects on legacy, leadership, Service

PRINCE GILBERT CHIKWADO CHUKWUNTA, is a respected grassroots politician, a businessman for Enugu State, a philanthropist and the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in Enugu State. Turning 50 was not just a personal milestone—it was a moment of profound gratitude, self-reflection, and renewed dedication to the values that have defined his life and celebrated in the presence of close friends, family, and political allies at a private event in Lagos. Prince Gilbert Chukwunta’s golden jubilee offered far more than cake and applause. It became a platform for a deeply personal conversation about his journey, convictions, and his vision for Nigeria’s future.

Speaking with emotion and humility, Prince Gilbert described reaching the age of 50 as a divine gift—one he does not take for granted. “I feel very happy on my 50th birthday. I feel deeply loved, and I give all the glory to God,” he said. “Reaching this age is not something I take lightly. If I had died just three years after I was born, there would be no reason for anyone to speak about me today. Life is a precious gift, and I am grateful for every opportunity it has brought.”

Born and raised in Enugu, Prince Gilbert Chukwunta has earned a reputation as a principled, people-oriented leader who rose not through political godfathers, but through the support and trust of the communities he has served. He is widely regarded as a grassroots politician—one who understands the struggles of ordinary citizens and has consistently used his platforms to advocate for development, opportunity, and justice. His background in business has provided him with practical insights into governance and a results-driven mindset, and he has successfully bridged the often-fractured gap between policy and performance.

Reflecting on the foundation of his life and career, Gilbert Chukwunta traced his values to his early years, which were deeply influenced by spirituality and moral discipline. “Even as a schoolboy, I was mindful of walking the right path. The fear of God has always been part of my foundation,” he recalled. “As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized even more how important it is to walk with God and respect divine principles.” This grounding in faith, he explained, has been instrumental in helping him navigate the turbulent waters of both politics and business.

Throughout his career, Prince Gilbert has remained keenly aware of Nigeria’s deep-seated socio-economic challenges—especially the widespread poverty that continues to affect millions. Having served in public office and seen the realities up close, he described his core passion as uplifting communities and transforming lives. “I’ve seen firsthand the suffering people go through,” he said. “My passion is to uplift communities and bring people out of poverty. That mission drives everything I do.”

While celebrating the impact he has made, Gilbert Chukwunta also spoke candidly about the hard truths of Nigeria’s political landscape. Politics, he said, can be brutal. “You must be ready for betrayal, image smearing, and fierce competition,” he stated bluntly. “People will do anything to remove you or discredit you. That’s one of the unfortunate realities of our political space.” Still, he believes that integrity remains possible—and essential—within the system. “There are still noble minds within the system. You just have to be intentional about identifying and aligning with them.”

Character, he argued, is what ultimately determines the quality of leadership. “A lot of our problems stem from the poor character of public office holders,” he said. “If people in power had integrity, we’d see real transformation. So I’ve learned to judge not just by promises, but by the true content of character.”

Looking beyond office and titles, Prince Gilbert Chukwunta said that he is more concerned with the legacy he leaves behind than any position he holds. “I want to be remembered for integrity, honesty, and hard work. I want people to say I had a good heart—that I was a conscious and decent human being who contributed positively to society. That is more important to me than holding any big office.”

His message to the younger generation was firm, yet inspiring. He urged Nigerian youth to rise to the challenge of leadership with purpose, knowledge, and discipline. “The younger generation must get it right,” he said. “They need to grow, seek knowledge, and apply it effectively. In whatever field they choose, they must prove themselves. When given the opportunity to lead, they must not waste it—they should use it to demonstrate capacity and leave a mark.” He warned against the culture of shortcuts, entitlement, and mediocrity, insisting that excellence and hard work remain the surest path to relevance and impact.

Despite the demands of politics and public life, Prince Gilbert Chukwunta shared that he places high value on personal wellness and relationships. He makes time for his family and friends and emphasized the importance of staying mentally and physically fit. “I make time for my family and friends—they’re very important to me. I also go to the gym at least three times a week. A healthy body helps you think better and stay sharp,” he said with a smile.

Interestingly, as political speculations grow ahead of the 2027 general elections, Chukwunta made it clear that he harbors no ambition for higher office. Instead, his energy is now focused on supporting competent and sincere leaders who are committed to national progress. “I’m not in a race for higher office,” he declared. “My goal is to back those who have shown capacity and sincerity—those who have the interest of the people at heart. I’m not in support of failures or disasters. My primary concern is that the right people get into power and continue the good work.”

In that light, he offered special commendation for the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, describing him as a visionary leader who deserves widespread support. “Governor Mbah has shown real leadership,” he said. “Anyone with a conscience and a desire for progress should support him. I’m also proud to associate with Senator Osita from Enugu West and some of our forward-thinking leaders in Abia State. These are people I’m glad to stand with.”

As the evening drew to a close and the candles on his cake were blown out, Prince Gilbert Chikwado Chukwunta’s words lingered in the hearts of many who attended. At 50, he stands as a symbol of resilience, conviction, and grace in a political culture too often marked by cynicism. His journey—grounded in faith, driven by service, and guided by integrity—offers a refreshing narrative in Nigerian public life.

It was a heartwarming celebration as accolades poured out from all walks of life. His wife, Amaka Chukwunta, could not contain her joy, so excited to see the faithfulness of God in the lives of his husband and family. Chief Martin Obiora Ilo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Signature TV, also came to celebrate with him, talking about the kindness the celebrants show to people, helping people achieve their dreams, among others.

“The journey is still unfolding,” he said with quiet confidence. “I’ve seen a lot, I’ve learned a lot. But I believe the best is yet to come.”

