Late Oba Olakulehin: Bayelsa Gov Condoles Oyo Govt, Ibadan Indigenes

Metro news

by Editor070

 

 

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

 

Governor of Bayelsa state, senator Douye Diri, has extended the condolences of the government and people of the state to the government and people of Oyo state on the passage of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

 

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on tuesday, the Bayelsa governor also commiserated with indigenes of Ibadan land, describing the foremost monarch as a bridge builder, unifier and father to all.

 

Governor Diri recalled the conferment of the most outstanding friend of Ibadan (MOFI) award on him by the central council of Ibadan Indigenes in may this year; an honour presented to him by the monarch through the Otun Balogun and former governor of the state, senator Rasheed Ladoja, in Ibadan.

 

He said the late paramount ruler cemented the bonds of unity between his people, Oyo State and the government and people of Bayelsa.

 

He also stated that the royal father’s support, guidance and peaceful, albeit brief, reign engendered an environment for the growth and development of Ibadan land and Oyo State in general under the focused leadership of Governor Oluseyi Makinde.

 

While mourning the passing of Oba Olakulehin, Diri urged Ibadan indigenes and people of the state to be comforted by the exemplary life and ennobling legacies of the late nonagenarian monarch.

 

He equally prayed God to grant his subjects, the governor and people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

