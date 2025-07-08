JAMB sets 150 cut-off mark for admission

25.3 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

by Peter Anayo0104

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pegged the cut-off mark for admission into universities in Nigeria at 150.

 

This was announced on Tuesday at the ongoing 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions.

 

It is taking place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

 

JAMB wrote on its X handle: “The minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session have been fixed at 150 for universities, 100 for polytechnics, 100 for colleges of education, and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences by the stakeholders (Heads of Tertiary Institutions.

 

