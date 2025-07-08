25.3 C
Group storms Lagos Assembly, protests delayed on LG Administrative Law

by Peter Anayo095

A civil rights group, Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly over the delayed implementation of the State’s Local Government Administrative Law.

 

CHSR described the delay as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

 

The House had last week summoned the Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN) and other key government functionaries over the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Executive Order to delay the implementation of the law.

 

The President of CHSR, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, who led the protest, argued that once a law is signed, its implementation is immediately binding, unless otherwise stated in the Law itself.

 

CHSR  explained that any post-assent delay would undermine legislative authority, democracy and the rule of law.

 

The group urged the House to uphold the sanctity of the legislative process, demand immediate implementation of the Law and rebuff any executive interference that may compromise electoral integrity.

 

The human rights body called for the postponement of the July 12, 2025 Local Government Elections, should the implementation of the Law remain delayed beyond the newly proposed date.

 

The group also called for the constitution of caretaker committees in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas to oversee council affairs upon the expiration of the current Chairmen’s tenure.

 

Addressing the protesters, Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe I) assured that their petition would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for attention, saying “The House has received your memorandum and will look into the issues raised. I can assure you that due legislative attention will be given”.

 

The Law, which was duly passed by the House and assented to by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on 7th May, 2025, is now scheduled for commencement on 4th August, 2025, following a recent Executive Order from the Governor.

 

