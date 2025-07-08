23.3 C
Lagos
July 8, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Gov Abdullahi Sule receives award of  Excellence in Leadership and Laying Solid Foundation for Economic Transformation of Nasarawa State from GMP,, Champion newspaper Ltd Mr Thomas Imonikhe

by Peter Anayo0205

The Executive Governor of  Nasarawa State, His Excellency, Abdullahi Sule [right], received the Award of  Excellence in Leadership and Laying Solid Foundation for Economic Transformation of Nasarawa State. from the General Manager  Publication ,  Champion newspaper Ltd, Mr. Thomas Imonikhe, at the Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The Executive Governor of  Nasarawa State, His Excellency, Abdullahi Sule [right], listening to General Manager Publication , Champion newspaper ltd, Mr Thomas Imonikhe, after receiving the award of Excellence in Leadership and Laying Solid Foundation for Economic Transformation of Nasarawa State from at the Governor’s lodge in Abuja. PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

