Funeral Service of Otunba (Dr) Felix Babatunde Obada ,who died at 72, held at Our Saviour’s Church TBS in Lagos

L-r…Oluwatoyin Obada (Son), Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, (Widow) Erelu (Dr) Olusola Obada, Oluwafemi Obada (Son), during the Funeral Service of Otunba (Dr ) Felix Babatunde Obada that died at 72, held at Our Savior’s Anglican Church TBS. Lagos on 4/7/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …Damilola Graham- Douglas; Temitope Surakat and Tunde Surakat.

L-r …Former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan; Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited, Sir Olu Okenwo, his wife Lady Adejoke.

Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (right), and his wife, Mrs. Omolara.

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State/Minister of State for Defence, Widow Erelu (Dr) Olusola Obada, with Governor of Osun State Senator Ademola Adeleke.

L-r… Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Former Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Edo State,2024 Governorship Election, Mr Asue Ighodalo his wife Mrs. Ifeanyinwa; Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola,(right) his wife, Mrs. Omolara.

President, Worldwide (UNILAG) Alumni Association, Engr IfeOluwo Oyedele; his wife, Mrs. Omobola (right).

L-r… Oluwatoyin Obada(Son), former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Widow Erelu(Dr) Olusola Obada, Oluwafemi Obada(Son), during the Service of Songs and Night of Tributes.

L-r…Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Osibogu Olasewere, with past Vice President LCCI, Yeye Adenike Agnes Shobajo.

L-r … Mrs. Ifeanyinwa Ighodalo, her husband, Former Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Edo State,2024 Governorship Election, Mr. Asue Ighodalo; Representative of the Chief of Army Staff; Representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Michael G Oamen.

L-r… Mrs Omolara Oyinlola, her husband, Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Former Deputy Governor of Osun State/Minister of State for Defence, (Widow) Erelu (Dr) Olusola Obada. During the reception at the Bell Event Centre.

L-r…Former Deputy Governor, Ogun State, 2015 -2019. Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga; Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan, 2007-2011; former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru; 2003-2011, during the Service of Songs and Night of Tributes.

Cross Section of Friends of the Family.

R-L …CEO, Chardon Industries Limited, Chief Charles Odunukwe, with his wife, Mrs. Felicia.

The Corps Bearer carrying the Corps of Otunba (Dr) Felix Babatunde Obada,f or Burial in Lagos on 4/7/2025. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

