News

Foreign Affairs Ministry mourns charge D’ affaires interim in Guinea Bissau Mrs Joy Momodu

by Peter Anayo0121

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces with deep sorrow the sudden demise of Mrs. Zainab Joy Momodu, Acting Head of Mission (Chargé d’Affaires ad interim) at the Embassy of Nigeria in Guinea-Bissau, who passed on at the Military Hospital in Bissau on Monday, 7th July 2025, after a brief illness.

 

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesman of the Ministry Mr Kimiebi Ebinefa in Abuja on Tuesday

 

Mrs. Momodu joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in the year 2010 and was a member of the 20th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy.

 

As a hardworking and dedicated career diplomat, she served Nigeria with distinction, commitment and professionalism in different capacities.

 

Her untimely death is indeed a great loss to the Ministry, the diplomatic community, and the nation at large.

 

The Foreign Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time.

 

We pray for the repose of her soul and for divine comfort for all who mourn her.

 

