As Nigeria’s democracy continues its growth trajectory on all fronts amidst a very uncomfortably slow pace, we continue to demand for more inclusivity among all stakeholders to the point that every potential peg for development will not be left neither untouched nor maximally harnessed to the benefit of the larger society.

It is consequent upon this understanding that we will continue to seek the conscious indulgence of more women in the nation’s political hemisphere. For us, empowering more women in governance is crucial for a more inclusive and effective democracy. Achieving gender equality in political leadership requires addressing systemic barriers like gender-based violence, unequal access to resources, and cultural norms that limit women’s participation. Efforts should focus on creating a supportive environment through policy changes, mentorship programmes, and fostering a culture of inclusivity.

The importance of encouraging more women in governance cannot be over emphasis considering the fact that women bring unique experiences and perspectives to policy-making, leading to more comprehensive and effective solutions for societal challenges. If the Nigeria’s political system still desires and indeed appreciates increased accountability in the governance space it therefore goes without saying that greater representation of women in government can enhance accountability and responsiveness to the needs of all citizens.

In the sphere of social and economic development, we posit that research indicates that empowering women in politics positively impacts human development, including reducing child mortality and promoting social progress.

A careful review of the population of any given society will reveal that women constitute a significant portion of the citizens and their underrepresentation in decision-making is a democratic deficit which must not be allowed to continue if Nigeria intends to be ranked among nations that show regards to all the manifest fundamental human rights top of which are freedom of association and opinion.

It is against this backdrop that we seriously frown at all and every barrier to women’s full political participation as usually expressed in gender-based violence and harassment. We regret to observe that violence and harassment against women in politics are some of the major deterrents, requiring robust legal frameworks and enforcement to ensure their safety.

It is our considered opinion that financial barriers have been one of the major stumbling blocks to creating more leg room and space for women to play deep onto politics. Campaign costs and lack of access to funding obviously hinder most women’s ability to run for public office and must be addressed if there is to be an honest programme to encourage more women in politics.

While we are aware of little efforts by some political parties to impose differential rates for the purchase of nomination forms for certain positions by women, we strongly believe that such considerations should be broadened to include major political parties as an incentive.

Again, a peep into Nigeria’s cultural norms and practices revealed deep-rooted societal biases and stereotypes that consciously discourage women from entering politics and thus limit their opportunities.

Adding to the lack of supportive networks is to further open the many hurdles that inhibit the active involvement of more women in politics. Besides, having limited access to mentorship, training, and other support systems hinder women’s political advancement.

Therefore, in our view, seeking for strategies for empowerment of the female gender into governance space requires policy reforms which must include enactment of legislations that protect women from violence and discrimination, ensure equal rights, and promote gender quotas in political representation.

Providing resources and funding to support women’s political campaigns and leadership development must henceforth attract the attention of policy makers if the idea is not to continue to alienate the women folk in politics, a system which will never present Nigeria in good light.

We advocate the establishment of mentorship programmes and leadership training initiatives to equip women with the right skills and confidence to participate effectively. Fostering a culture of inclusivity within political parties and institutions that supports women’s participation and leadership is sine quinone to empowering more women in governance. Educating the public about the importance of women’s political participation can be achieved through increased awareness

We insist that empowering women in governance is not just a matter of fairness; it is a crucial step towards building a more just, prosperous, and sustainable society. By addressing the barriers that hinder women’s participation and creating an environment where women can thrive in leadership roles, countries can unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable development.

Our position comes as a reinforcement of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action adopted in 1995, which outlines 12 critical areas of concern and sets strategic objectives and actions for the advancement of women. These areas include poverty, education, health, violence, armed conflict, the economy, power and decision-making, institutional mechanisms, human rights, the media, and the environment.

The document calls for governments and the international community to take priority action for the empowerment and advancement of women by addressing the root causes of poverty and ensuring equal access to resources and opportunities for women, including those in rural areas. Enlisted also, is promoting education and lifelong learning for women and girls, with a focus on literacy and skills development.

We are also mindful of other key resolutions which include ensuring women’s access to quality healthcare, including sexual and reproductive health, and addressing violence against women, preventing and eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls, and ensuring access to justice and support services, protecting and promoting all human rights of women and girls, including those facing multiple forms of discrimination, promoting women’s economic independence, including employment, and addressing the structural causes of poverty but more importantly, increasing women’s representation and participation in decision-making at all levels. The continuous emphasis on these key points remains relevant today as it was in 1995.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2