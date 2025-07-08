EFCC says lack of transparency in financial reporting of oil and gas industry eroding public trust

…Urges lawmakers to set tone for probity

…Arraigns two persons, firm in Lagos over alleged €49m fraud

Jonas Ezieke, and Blessing Omale, Abuja

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has raised alarm over persistent opacity in Nigeria’s financial reporting system, particularly within the oil and gas sector, warning that the lack of transparency continues to undermine national development and public trust.

Speaking at a National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance jointly organzied by the Senate and House of Representatives Public Accounts Committees (PACs) on Tuesday at the nation’s capital Olukoyede said that speculative earnings, unverified transactions, and poor oversight in critical sectors like oil and gas have entrenched inefficiency and corruption in public finance.

“Opaque financial reporting, especially in the oil and gas sector, where earnings remain speculative rather than factual, is one of the most disturbing vulnerabilities in our system. These weaknesses feed corruption and erode public trust,” he said.

The EFCC boss, who was represented by the Agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, went further to highlight several loopholes that continue to threaten Nigeria’s fiscal integrity to include non-compliance with financial regulations, approval of spending beyond official limits, diversion of public funds to private accounts, and the padding of budgets to accommodate projects with no real developmental value.

He also cited digital manipulation of government platforms such as the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which have become tools for payroll fraud in some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Despite years of reforms and development plans, the gap between policy intent and public impact remains wide. We must move from paper reforms to institutional enforcement,” Olukoyede lamented.

While reiterating the Commission’s core mandate of investigation and prosecution, Olukoyede said the EFCC is now equally focused on prevention.

He revealed that in the past 18 months, the agency has taken strategic steps to strengthen internal controls across the public sector.

Key among these efforts is the creation of a Fraud Risk Assessment and Control Department, tasked with identifying and sealing off fiscal loopholes in MDAs. Additionally, the Commission has enhanced its collaboration with both local and international enforcement bodies to curb illicit financial flows.

On asset recovery, Olukoyede disclosed that the EFCC has returned trillions of naira in monetary assets to the national treasury, including what he described as “the largest real estate asset recovery in Nigeria’s history” which was the 750 duplexes seized in Abuja.

Funds recovered from various corruption cases, he noted, have been redirected into key national initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) and the Consumer Credit Scheme (CREDICORP).

The EFCC, he said, is also working with the Federal Ministry of Housing to convert seized properties into affordable housing for low-income Nigerians.

Despite these achievements, Olukoyede emphasized that the real work lies ahead. He called for the institutionalization of real-time digital budget and project tracking, public access to expenditure data, and a strengthened whistleblowing system.

“We must close procurement and payroll loopholes through robust automation and active citizen participation. No system will work without the right people. That’s why we’re pushing for integrity testing for all public officers across MDAs,” he said.

He added that sustainable development and fiscal transparency can only take root when Nigerians, from the highest levels of government to ordinary citizens, demand and practice accountability.

In a pointed message to lawmakers, Olukoyede urged the National Assembly to lead by example.

He said the EFCC had not received a single oversight report from the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly for further investigation.

“Parliament cannot demand accountability if it doesn’t practice it. Fiscal integrity must be the norm in all organs of government. Legislators must embrace transparent appropriation and resist any actions that erode public trust.

“There is also a need for greater synergy and collaboration between the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly and the EFCC. To the best of my knowledge, no report of the Committee’s oversight of MDAs has been forwarded to the EFCC for investigation. Leveraging the enforcement powers of the Commission will send a powerful message that the Public Accounts Committee’s work is not routine or toothless,” he said.

Olukoyede made a passionate appeal for a national culture of accountability.

“Let’s institutionalize transparency and make accountability a patriotic duty by enforcing the rules and regulations in our statutes. Together, we can make Nigeria a nation where fiscal governance delivers real value for real people,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a full-scale investigation into a major cash smuggling case involving one Ahmad Salisu, who was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Salisu was intercepted during a routine customs check after officials discovered large sums of undeclared foreign currencies carefully concealed in his luggage.

According to a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, the seized cash included $420,900 (Four Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Nine Hundred US Dollars), £5,825 (Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Five Pounds Sterling), CFA3,946,500 (Three Million, Nine Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand, Five CFA), and 224,000 Cameroonian CFA Francs.

Upon physical inspection, Customs operatives found the cash hidden in a polythene bag wrapped with clothes and other fabrics in Salisu’s luggage.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Salisu was allegedly acting on behalf of his brother, Auwal Ahmad, who is currently residing in Saudi Arabia.

The funds were purportedly meant for delivery to two Nigerian individuals, Yusuf Adamu and Abdulhamid Rabiu, who were arrested upon arrival at the airport to claim the money.

Following initial documentation and questioning, the Nigeria Customs Service formally handed over the suspects and the recovered funds to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

At a joint press briefing held at the Customs Kano/Jigawa Area Command office, the EFCC’s Zonal Director, Commander Ibrahim Shazali, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to combating illegal cash movements and economic crimes.

“The EFCC and the Nigeria Customs Service, working in concert, have zero tolerance for illegal cash smuggling.

“Our surveillance is active, our intelligence is sharp, and our resolve to apprehend offenders is unwavering. Attempting to circumvent our financial laws and border controls is a futile and costly endeavour”, Shazali stated.

Shazali also appealed to the public and key industry stakeholders to play an active role in safeguarding Nigeria’s economic integrity by reporting suspicious activities, especially within the aviation and financial sectors.

“We urge the public, particularly stakeholders within the aviation sector and financial institutions, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement of large volumes of cash. Protecting the integrity of our economy is a collective responsibility,” he added.

Also speaking at the press conference, the Customs Area Comptroller, Dalhatu Abubakar, emphasized the importance of Nigeria’s currency declaration regime, describing it as a crucial element of the nation’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework.

“The currency declaration regime is part of a holistic anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures provided in our laws to protect the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian financial system.

“These measures are aimed at controlling the flow of funds to criminal networks, terrorists, bandits, and drug barons whose activities jeopardize our national security”, Abubakar said.

The EFCC confirmed that the suspects will be charged to court following the conclusion of investigations.