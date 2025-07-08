Customs seizes undeclared N653.9m at Kano Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Command has seized an undeclared sum of N653.9 million in foreign currencies concealed in a luggage at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The Area Controller of the Command, Mr Dalhatu Abubakar, disclosed this while officially handing over the seized currencies and three suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCS, in collaboration with the EFCC and ICPC, on April 26, 2025 sensitised stakeholders to currency declaration and movement laws in and out of the country in Kano.

Abubakar said the command, on Monday, at about 12:15 p.m., intercepted various undeclared foreign currencies from Ahmed Salisu, who arrived with a Ghanaian passport from Saudi Arabia via Ethiopian Airlines at the airport.

“The suspect was arrested based on intelligence by vigilant officers after he failed to declare the foreign currencies in his possession.

“The currencies include: $420,900, 3,946,500 XOF (West African CFA francs), 224,000 XAF (Central African CFA francs), and €5,825.

“The total amount seized was valued at ₦653,987,268.50 million.

“The currency declaration regime is part of holistic anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism measures provided in our laws to protect the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian financial system.

“The measures also aimed to control the flow of funds to criminal networks, terrorists, bandits and drug barons,” Abubakar said

He stated that section 3 of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 as well as section 55(f) of NCS Act 2023 mandate travellers with currencies or other negotiable instrument in excess of $ 10, 000 to declare to Customs.

“Where a person fails to make such declaration, the NCS shall duly effect arrest and commence necessary investigation leading to prosecution” he said.

Abubakar said the command worked closely with the EFCC to effect the arrest and seizure.

The EFCC Zonal Director, Kano, Ibrahim Shazali, said the seizure was effected under the clear provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2022 and relevant sections of NCS Act 2023, which strictly regulate the movement of currency across Nigerian borders.

Shazali urged the public, particularly stakeholders within the aviation

sector, BDCS and financial institutions, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement of large volumes of cash.

“The EFCC remains resolutely committed to its mandate and will continue to work tirelessly with all sister agencies to stem illicit financial flows and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests” he said

Shazali said that investigation was ongoing, vowing, “once completed, the suspects would be charged to Court.”(NAN\