Army Honours Ogbuku with Service Commendation Medal

July 8, 2025
by Editor075

 

 

The Nigerian Army has honoured the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, with the “NA Outstanding Service Commendation Medal, NAOSCM.”

In a letter certifying the Service Commendation Medal, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, said: “Having contributed immensely to the development of the NA’s infrastructure, human capacity development, as well as enhancement of the NA’s operational efficiency and accomplishment of the COAS Command Philosophy, is hereby awarded the NA Outstanding Service Commendation Medal (NAOSCM).”

The commendation medal was presented to Ogbuku during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2025 Lecture and Award Ceremony in Abuja.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, through its Chairman, Comrade Churchill Oyewe, also presented an award to the NDDC boss as a “Champion of Transformational Leadership” during the World Press Briefing in Asaba.

Ogbuku thanked the army and the NUJ for the honour, noting that the recognition would spur the NDDC to do more in the development process.

He commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army in ensuring that the Niger Delta region remained peaceful and conducive for Niger Deltans to live their lives and conduct their businesses peacefully.

The NDDC Managing Director said that the Commission and the Nigerian Army has a long history of collaboration that has made a positive difference in the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

He said, “For us in NDDC, we have done a lot to ensure that we collaborate with security agencies because we believe that security, peace, and development are intertwined. Where there is no security, there will be no peace, and where there is no peace, there will be no development.

“We will do our best to support the security agencies to succeed because, when they succeed, we will also succeed.”

 

