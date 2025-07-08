Anambra CP orders immediate ban on all illegal gatherings in the state

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered an immediate clampdown on all unlawful gatherings across the state.

The order is coming on the heels of intelligence reports gathered through security-led policing and community-based information, which indicate that the Neo-Black Movement of Africa may attempt to carry out activities today, July 7, 2025, that could lead to serious public disorder—including cult initiations and possible reprisals against rival groups.

The CP in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga also issued a stern warning to hoteliers, lounge operators, and owners of studio apartments against allowing their facilities to be used for such assemblies.

The Commissioner stressed that such criminal activities are frequently perpetrated in student-populated areas. In response, he has intensified security measures, including enhanced deployment of the School Protection Squad (SPS) and has directed Command operatives to adopt proactive and offensive security tactics.

While urging hotel and lounge owners, as well as operators of studio apartments, not to permit their premises to be used for any gathering associated with cultism or related criminal behavior, he added, “The ongoing security deployment includes covert operations at motor parks, tricycle (Keke) parks, and other identified hotspots to preempt and prevent any potential threats.

“In light of these developments, the Command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, gatherings, or threats to the nearest police station, “Contact information for Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in various locations is attached for ease of communication.” the statement read.

Highlighting the role of the Schools Protection Squad, the CP explained that the initiative introduced by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun is aimed at protecting schools, students, and institutional infrastructure from security threats.

CP Orutugu further reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment across Anambra State.

