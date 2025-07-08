2027: Don’t vote politicians, parties that failed electoral promises, NNPP Chieftain urges electorate

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has charged the electorate not to vote for any party or politician that failed to fulfill electoral promises in the build-up to the 2023 election.

Ajadi in a statement on Sunday said as the country is preparing for the 2027 general election, the electorate should review the various political parties’ promises and what they have done in the last two years as a guide to their decision in 2027.

He said during the 2023 general election campaigns, political parties and various candidates promised the electorate a good life, but what is happening in the country has shown that the politicians have made life unbearable for the people who voted them into power.

He said the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) among others, promised a better life for the people but said the reality is that the people have been turned to beggars and are living miserable lives.

Ajadi in a statement said,” As we are getting set for the 2027 general election, I urge the electorate to review the performances of the political parties and politicians, looking at how far they have fulfilled their promises before casting their votes in 2027.

“Political parties and politicians promised a better life for Nigerians, but they have made them worse in the last two years.

“The ruling APC at the centre raised the hope of Nigerians through its Renewed Hope Agenda but people are living hopeless lives because of the downfall of the economy.

“The party said the poor would be allowed to breathe but in the last two years, it has painfully suffocated the poor. They can no longer breathe. The average Nigerian is living a hopeless life. Worker’s wages cannot sustain simple living.

“The removal of subsidy without provision of alternative palliatives and relief materials have made the petroleum products’ prices beyond the reach of an average Nigerian. The multiplier effects of the rise in petroleum products’ prices have made Naira’ value to go down.

“It is a shame that Naira’ has fallen in value compared to CFA being used by neighbouring Francophone West Africa countries.

“Government must do something to improve the economy and raise the value of Naira as against other currencies of the World”.

