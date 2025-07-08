2027: Coalition party gathers momentum as Borno PDP, other parties’ members  defect to ADC

.As former APC Guber aspirants Durkara, Sheriff Barki, others take lead

…ADC has no preferred presidential aspirant; David-Mark declares

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

In preparation to 2027 general elections, the coalition party of the African Democratic Party/ (ADC) is now witnessing mass defection from the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), and other political parties into its fold in their moves to unseat, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his ruling party (APC).

The Coalition which is led by its interim national Chairman, former Nigerian Senate President and a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart, Senator David Mark is now witnessing mass defection. From other party to the ADC to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his ruling party (APC),

A video trending in some social media platforms indicated Mattawali Kashim Ibrahim Imam, former PDP Governorship candidate and APC stalwart in Borno had a special dinner at his Maiduguri residence recently, where sources said, the gathering also featured discussions with many political bigwigs in the state for preparation to join ADC.

It could be recall that Nigeria’s two main opposition leaders, former presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi have joined the new political after breaking away from their respective parties recently.

This is even as Borno State Governor, Professor BabaganaZulum, has dismissed speculation in some sections of the online media that he would lead five other governors in defecting to the opposition coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Our correspondent gathered that , in Borno state, Alh. Idris Mamman Durkwa, a former Governorship aspirant and Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and stakeholder advocate among others have since taken the lead, as they all dumped their party, PDP with thousands of their supporters, families and associates and pitched tent with ADC.

Durkwa, a retired federal civil servant turned politician stormed Maiduguri last week was leading the massive defections in the state, as many people from different opposition parties including the ruling APC have started tendering their resignation to their ward chairmen. .

Those joining the coalition includes, Hon. Mohammed Umara Kumalia, former of Houses of Representative minority leader and ACN Governorship candidate and 2023 Borno Central Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the PDP. Alh. Saleh Kida, PDP 2023 Deputy Governorship candidate, Alh. Ali Wurge Former PDP national treasurer, Hon. Babakura Abba Yusuf, 2023 House of Representative candidate in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Hon. Abdulrazaq Ahmed Zanna, 2023 PDP candidate for Bama, Ngala, Kala Balge federal constituency and other House of Representative candidates.

Others on the list of early defectors are Hon. Maina Justice, who is a leader of stakeholders in Jere local government area, Hon. Fali Wubulari, former House of Assembly member (Askira Uba LGA state constituency) and many Candidates in the opposition parties for House of assemblies in all the 27 local government areas.

Also, Hon. Isa Lawan Kangar, Borno North 2023 Senatorial candidate, all Ward and local Government party executives, 95% opposition Party stakeholders with their former party executives at state, local Government and ward levels have equally jumped ships.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri on the development Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and stakeholder advocate for the movement (coalition) said, the wave of defection into the ADC was a clear indication of a failed APC under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bankin faulted PDP leadership for allowing the party which was one of the greatest political party in Africa to loose its followership and acceptability due to selfish interests.

The youth leader specifically alleged that ‘the Borno PDP under the Chairmanship of Hon. Zanna Gadama has remained compromised and sellout to the powers that be, thereby forcing its teaming members to quit’.

Banki also attributed the move to what he termed ‘Economic hardship and frustration by electorate at the local, state and national level and the worsening insecurity bedevilling Nigerians’.

: “I am happy to inform you that the massive defection and resignation by prominent members of the opposition parties including the ruling APC as being witnessed recently in Borno state is a beginning to good things happening in the political industry in the state and the country as a whole.”, Banki said.

He said. “Nigerians, especially the grassroots have been promised Renewed Hope Agenda by President Tinubu, unfortunately, in the last two years into the APC -led government, the reverse is the case, as people no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, despite facing economic hardships due to bad policies and programmes”.

He therefore called on the good people of the state to join ADC which is the only political party that is determined to run a democracy of inclusivity and salvaging it’s people.

Meanwhile, the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Senate President, Mr David Mark, says the party has no preferred presidential aspirant for 2027 general elections.

Mark stated this while addressing stakeholders of the Kogi chapter of the ADC at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

He assured Nigerians that, under his leadership, the party would be absolutely transparent.

“The ADC has no preferred or favorite presidential aspirant, but has set out to first put out a platform that would be attractive and acceptable to the majority of Nigerians.

“We are doing this because we do not want this great ship called Nigeria to sink, because if we do not rise up now and it sank all of us will be affected,” he said.

Mark added that all members of the party are “equal stakeholders, equal joiners, equal owners.”

“I don’t own this party more than any of our members and I urge all members to prepare to show Nigerians that ADC is a different party.

“A different party that is ready to properly run democracy in our country. All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC,” he added.

He urged members to put their differences aside and work as a team, adding that, “we must bond together to build the party before we can talk of ambitions.”

He called on some politicians to stop attacking others, but should concentrate on addressing key challenges facing the nation such as insecurity, which the ADC leadership will tackle if it takes over power.

“Let us continue to work to rebuild our nation and bring out her best in the overall interest of future generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Legal Support Group for ADC, Mohammed Sheriff, said that names of non-ADC members were being used to file a suit against the party and its interim leadership.

Sheriff alleged that the names being used to file the suit were neither in the ADC physical nor digital registers in Kogi and Nasarawa States.

Sheriff expressed the group’s readiness to represent the ADC in the courts over the matter filed against the party and its interim officers.

She disclosed that no fewer than 97 lawyers had indicated their preparedness to stand for the party. (NAN)