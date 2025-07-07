Wike gives thanks to God for Divine enablemen,highlights President Tinubu’s commitment to development

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Nyesom Wike, has in a thanksgiving service, expressed gratitude to God for the successful commissioning of 16 impactful projects across the FCT.

The thanksgiving service was held at the Saint James Anglican Church in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

Wike attributed the success of the projects to God’s divine enablement and the support of President Bola Tinubu, who approved funds for the projects. He emphasized that the commissioning of the projects was completed without any major incidents, accidents, or loss of life, and credited this to God’s grace.

The FCT Minister reaffirmed his commitment to carrying out more projects that will bring relief to residents of the FCT. He also urged Nigerians to continue praying for President Tinubu as he takes steps to address the country’s challenges.

“All I plead to the church, is just to be patient and continue to pray for Mr. President, for the administration. Forget about people who have lost their chances to put Nigeria right. They won’t have the chance again ”

“Ask yourself, I was a senate president for eight years. For example, I was unable to provide road to my local government, Otukpo and I would fly helicopter to go to Otukpo. Eight years. Now, he said he is going to rescue Nigeria. Which Nigeria are you rescuing?Eight years as senate president.

In response to the Vicar’s remark that he is an Anglican, Wike declared that he is a Nigerian and a member of all churches and mosques, and may choose to worship God in any church or mosque. He also promised to look into the church’s request to construct the Piwoyi-Zhidu road.

“But the truth of the matter is that we are serving everybody. I’m not a member of this church, I’m a member of all the churches and mosques. So that you don’t tie me. Anyday I want to go to another church or mosque, I will and we will support them too”

Barr Wike emphasized the significance of President Bola Tinubu’s promises and the tangible changes he has brought to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He highlighted several key developments, including:

Permanent Secretaries in FCT, Wike noted that the FCT has never had permanent secretaries before, but under President Tinubu’s administration, civil servants in the FCT can now aspire to the position of permanent secretary. He also mentioned that the FCT has its own head of service, a woman, which is a significant milestone.

The FCT Minister pointed out that the territory was previously constrained by the Treasury Single Account (TSA) but is now able to access funds and utilize commercial banks, enabling the execution of projects.

Wike attributed the numerous projects in the FCT to the president’s commitment to development and the ability to access commercial banks for funding.

Barr Wike cautioned the church and Nigerians against being swayed by propaganda and misinformation. He emphasized the importance of critical thinking and prayerful consideration when evaluating leaders and their policies.

Wike questioned the track record of past leaders, asking what they had achieved during their time in office. He highlighted the challenges faced by the current administration and the need for patience and support.

The FCT Minister assured the audience that Abuja is undergoing significant changes, with many projects and developments underway. He expressed confidence that the next year would bring even more positive changes.

Barr Wike’s address underscored the importance of supporting leaders who are committed to making positive changes. He encouraged the church and Nigerians to remain patient and prayerful, recognizing the challenges that come with transforming a nation.

The Saint James Anglican Church honoured Wike with a badge and an award inscribed “Ambassador of Christ” in recognition of his excellent performance in infrastructural development.

The Vicar, Venerable Ben Idume, described Wike as a child of destiny and commended him for making the current administration proud.

The thanksgiving service was a testament to Wike’s commitment to development and his recognition of God’s role in his achievements. The event also highlighted the importance of faith and prayer in the lives of leaders and the need for continued support and guidance from God.