Timely, sound judgement on capital market issues ‘ll enhance confidence – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says a well-reasoned, timely and technically sound judgment on capital market issues will send strong positive signals to the market, enhancing investors’ confidence and attracting capital.

Shettima said this at a two-day workshop for judges organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja on Monday.

The theme of the workshop is “Repositioning the Nigerian Capital Market for National Economic Transformation through Effective Dispute Resolution”.

He said that delay, inconsistency or lack of specialised understanding of capital market issues could inadvertently create systemic risks and deter investment.

Shettima, represented by Dr Tope Fasua, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, said that an effective dispute resolution system in the capital market should possess speed, expertise, fairness, impartiality and predictability.

He said that the capital market, like any other sector, relied on the judiciary to interpret and enforce its laws and regulations, adding that the role of the judiciary is indispensable.

According to him, a robust, efficient and trustworthy capital market is the bedrock upon which sustainable national economic transformation can debut.

“The capital market is far more than just a platform for buying and selling of securities

“It is the lifeblood of modern economies, a sophisticated ecosystem that mobilises long-term capital for productive investment.

“It connects savers with investors, providing the necessary liquidity for businesses to expand, innovate and create jobs.

“It is where infrastructure projects find funding, where small and medium enterprises can scale and where the dreams of entrepreneurs can take flight,” he said.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said that the workshop was a platform for self-examination and renewal.

Kekere-Ekun was represented by Justice Stephen Adah, a Justice of the Supreme Court.

She said that the workshop was a crucible for deepening judges understanding of the demands that modern financial adjudication places on the Bench.

The CJN said that judges must acknowledge the emergence of new financial frontiers—digital assets, cryptocurrency transactions, green financing instruments and transnational securities.

”The decisions we render in capital market disputes reverberate beyond the courtroom; they shape public confidence, influence investor behaviour and impact the stability of financial institutions.

“Let us not lose sight of the powerful signals our decisions send. When justice is swift, sound, and credible, capital is attracted, innovation flourishes and prosperity becomes inclusive,” she said.

Sen. Osita Izunaso, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market, said that the one trillion dollars economy target of the Federal Government could only be achieved with a strengthened capital market.

Izunaso commended SEC for the workshop, saying it would better equip judges on developing intricacies in the capital market.

He called on SEC to also engage the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the public to unveil the content of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA,2025).

Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy commended SEC and the NJI for the engagement.

Edun was represented by Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of State, Finance.

He described the engagement as a testament to the ongoing commitment of the SEC and the NJI to the promotion of the rule of law and the entrenchment of financial market neutrality.

He said that the regulatory oversight of the country’s capital market was central to attracting investment, promoting financial inclusion and supporting entrepreneurship.

“I am pleased to note that the SEC has remained steadfast in discharging its mandate and has aligned its regulatory practices with global standards,” he said.

The Administrator of the NJI, Justice Salisu Abdullahi, said that the institute remained committed to advancing the frontiers of knowledge through programmes that were relevant, rigorous, and forward-looking.

“We shall continue to design and deliver contents that address the practical realities of our courts, the ethical responsibilities of our offices and the intellectual demands of our evolving jurisprudence,” he said.

The Director-General of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, said that recent capital market cases had highlighted the need for judicial preparedness.

Agama said that the workshop would provide practical case studies on capital market litigation, foster dialogue between judges, regulators and market acquaintances, and equip the judiciary with tools to handle sophisticated financial crimes.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Nigerian judiciary for your commitment to justice, and all facilitators and participants contributing to this very vital discussion.

“Let us use this opportunity to ask questions, share insights and build a stronger legal foundation for Nigeria’s capital market,” he said.

Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said that it had become imperative for stakeholders to understand the intricacies involved in virtual assets.

Olukoyede solicited the support of the judiciary in fighting financial crimes.