24.4 C
Lagos
July 7, 2025
Trending now

What Can Nigeria Learn from China’s Electricity Revolution?

Cross River’s Mid-Term Reflection on Agrobusiness

MASOBE books to publish  Dr. Dakuku Peterside’s collection of essays  on Nigeria…

Popular online journalist, Elombah arrested in Anambra

Breaking: Olubadan dies two days after 90th birthday

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 7, 2025

Flood devastates Ondo communities, paralyses economic, social activities

AFN vows to fight drug cheats, denies neglect in communicating doping rules…

Decentralization of police force practical response to worsening insecurity across Nigeria –…

Police declare two persons wanted over Rivers’ LG crisis

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Popular online journalist, Elombah arrested in Anambra

by Peter Anayo098

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

A media executive, Tim Elombah, has been arrested in Awka, Anambra State by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Information has it that. Elombah, who is affiliated with Diaspora Digital Media (DDM), an online television network operated by Nigerians in the diaspora was picked up from his residence in Awka on Saturday, July 5.

The arrest is said to be linked to a petition reportedly filed by a prominent estate developer.

A statement released by the media organisation over the weekend said that the popular journalist was subsequently transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja by officers of the Intelligence Unit for questioning.

The statement read in part, “A Nigerian journalist and media executive, Tim Elombah, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Awka, Anambra State.

“Mr. Elombah, affiliated with Diaspora Digital Media (DDM)—an online television network operated by Nigerians in the diaspora was reportedly picked up from his residence in Awka on Saturday, July 5.”

The statement said that he was subsequently transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja by officers of the Intelligence Unit for questioning.

Meanwhile, the details of the petition is still unclear, and no official statement has been issued by the authorities at the time of filing this report.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Presidential visit: Mbah focused, doing very well, says Tinubu in Enugu

Editor

Oji River council chair moves council from ‘junction town’ to investment banking destination

Peter Anayo

Gov Yusuf lauds Kano people in new year message, unveils vision for devt

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO