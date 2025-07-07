Popular online journalist, Elombah arrested in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A media executive, Tim Elombah, has been arrested in Awka, Anambra State by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Information has it that. Elombah, who is affiliated with Diaspora Digital Media (DDM), an online television network operated by Nigerians in the diaspora was picked up from his residence in Awka on Saturday, July 5.

The arrest is said to be linked to a petition reportedly filed by a prominent estate developer.

A statement released by the media organisation over the weekend said that the popular journalist was subsequently transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja by officers of the Intelligence Unit for questioning.

Meanwhile, the details of the petition is still unclear, and no official statement has been issued by the authorities at the time of filing this report.