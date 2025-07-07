Police declare two persons wanted over Rivers’ LG crisis

The Rivers State Police Command has declared two senior officials of the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state wanted for their alleged involvement in the violent attack on the council administrator, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor.

The officials are the Chief Security Officer of Ahoada East LGA, Hector Ekakita, and the council’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Aloni Olodi.

Iheanachor is one of the 23 administrators appointed by the State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) to oversee the affairs of the various councils shortly after he assumed office.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, on Sunday.

Recall, the police in a statement had alleged the duo led a group of 30 youths who invaded the LG Administrator’s office, beat him up, carted away some vital documents in his office, and forced him (Iheanachor) to sign a letter of resignation which they placed in front of him.

According to the statement, the two officials were accused of criminal conspiracy, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and attempted murder.

Iringe-Koko explained that the Commissioner of Police, Olugbemga Adepoju, declared them wanted for refusing to honour an earlier invitation to report to the State Police Headquarters for questioning over their alleged roles in the invasion of the council and violent attack on Iheanachor.

The statement reads, “The Rivers State Police Command has declared the following individuals wanted for criminal conspiracy, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and attempted murder in connection with the violent attack on the Sole Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Hon. Good luck, Iheanachor, which occurred on 20th June 2025 at the Council Secretariat, Ahoada East.

“Despite a prior public notice and formal invitation to report to the Police State Headquarters for questioning, the following suspects have blatantly ignored the directive: Mr. Hector Ekakita – Chief Security Officer, Ahoada-East LGA, and Mr. Aloni Olodi – Chief of Staff, Ahoada-East LGA.

“These individuals, alongside a gang of about thirty persons, are alleged to have conspired to assault the Sole Administrator, inflicted bodily harm on him, forcefully obtained his signature under duress, stole his mobile phones and vital documents, and carted away both personal and official properties from his office.

“The Sole Administrator continues to receive medical attention due to the injuries sustained during the attack.”

The spokesperson said that their failure to honour the police invitation, and the commissioner, Adepoju, has now declared the aforementioned persons wanted.

“They are hereby advised, in their own interest, to report to the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, immediately.

“The Police Commissioner warns that anyone found aiding, hiding, or assisting the wanted individuals to evade arrest will face the full weight of the law.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to justice and ensuring public peace and safety,” Iringe-Koko said.

The command requested anyone with useful and credible information on their whereabouts to contact the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, or call dedicated police telephone lines for prompt action.