Over 5,000 investors, policymakers, others to converge in Lagos to unlock enterprise growth

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Over 5,000 participants in terms of potential investors, policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and global stakeholders are to converge in Lagos to explore bold solutions that will drive infrastructure expansion, unlock financing and deepen enterprise growth.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, made the disclosure at a press conference to officially announce gatherings of the Lagos Investors Summit 2.0 and Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2025.

These high-level events will take place on Wednesday, 9th July 2025 for the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 while the Africa Social Impact Summit will hold from Thursday, 10th to Friday, 11th July 2025 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-day summit has the objectives to establish a collaborative framework among the public/private sectors and the development community to create a measurable impact through influence and advocacy; provide impact investment opportunities for social enterprises in critical sectors

The theme of this year’s Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 is, “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” derived from the general theme of the Africa Social Impact Summit: “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation.”

Ambrose stated that at the 2024 Summit, not less than 5,000 participants came together for the event, adding that because of the strategic importance of the event, more participants are expected for this year’s.

The Commissioner said, “The theme of the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 reflects our unwavering commitment to building a globally competitive economic powerhouse. We are shifting from dialogue to delivery, from potential to performance, and from planning to implementation.

“The Lagos Investors Summit 2.0 is more than a meeting; it is a platform for actionable collaboration. It will bring together visionary investors, policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and global stakeholders to explore bold solutions that will drive infrastructure expansion, unlock financing, deepen enterprise growth, and power digital innovation – all towards making Lagos a 21st-century Economy.

“The Summit will be followed by networking, where delegates can forge meaningful partnerships that will shape the future of the State’s economy.

A key feature of the Summit is the Deal Rooms, where the State’s investment potential would be pitched to potential investors.

“This is expected to be anchored by political heads in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs and other senior government representatives.

“This Summit comes at a pivotal time as Lagos continues to lead the way in sub-Saharan Africa, attracting investment, harnessing talent, and building infrastructure that supports inclusive prosperity.”

The commissioner said that key sectors to watch out for include civil infrastructure, transportation, technology, green energy, creative economy, real estate, blue economy, and agribusiness.

“The deal rooms would facilitate one-on-one and matchmaking sessions for serious investors, in addition to interaction with government officials, global investors, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), multilateral organisations, and business executives,” she added.

While reiterating on the need for local and international investors, partners, and stakeholders to be part of the transformative event, the Commissioner stated that “Lagos is open for business, and this Summit will spotlight the unparalleled opportunities that lie within our borders, particularly as Lagos is a hub for smart city solutions, digital infrastructure, and fintech.

She explained that the Summit will stimulate increased involvement of stakeholders across the public and private sectors in developing policies to aid the speedy achievement of the SDGs and provide support for Africa’s new action plan.

Dr Oreoluwa Finnish, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals, SDG said, “We are here for SDG 17, no single entity can do it alone, for us to achieve the goals. Everything Lagos does is to be done sustainably.”

CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Ms Peju Ibekwe said the Africa Social Impact Summit had last year unlocked over $100million in terms of investment, adding that “there is no better time than now to accelerate those solutions to the next level. We look forward to scaling action together.”