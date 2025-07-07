NUJ, Correspondent chapel, condole SSA Media and Digital Communication on death of mother

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Taraba State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condoled the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communication of the state Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, Hon. Emmanuel Bello, on the loss of his Mother, Mrs. Christiana Lydia Bello.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Union, Comrade Mathew Eliud Jen, prays that God comfort the family during this challenging period.

The statement reads in parts, “The Taraba State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the entire Journalists in the state are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of your beloved mother.

“Our hearts go out to you and your family during this difficult time.

“As Journalists who have had the privilege of interacting with you, we have come to admire your dedication, Professionalism and commitment to public service.

According to him, the nurturing spirit and values by his late mother have undoubtedly shaped the remarkable person exhibited by Hon. Emmanuel Bello today.

“May her loving memory, legacy and impact on your life continue to inspire and guide you.

“May you find solace in cherished moments and strength in loved ones.

“The Journalistic community in Taraba state stands in solidarity with you, offering our sincerest condolences and prayers for your family’s peace and comfort during this challenging period – The statement concluded.

Similarly, the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba State Council, has extended its deepest condolences to Hon. Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser to Governor Agbu Kefas on Media and Digital Communications, over the passing of his beloved mother.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Gabriel Yough said that the chapel received with shock the death of the mother of Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Digital Communication, Emmanuel Bello.

The statement reads:

“We received the news of her demise with great sadness and a profound sense of loss.

“Mama lived a life of dignity and devotion, evident in the values she instilled in you and the impactful path you have charted in public service and the media.

“We can only imagine the depth of the pain you and your family are experiencing at this moment.

According to him, the legacy will undoubtedly continue to shine through the integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the betterment of society.

“Please accept our heartfelt sympathies. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.

“May the Almighty grant her soul eternal rest and give you the strength to bear this irreparable loss – the statement concluded.

On his part, Hon. Dr. Aminu Jauro Hassan, Executive Chairman of Jalingo LGC and ALGON Chairman Taraba State, extends his heartfelt condolences to Hon. Emma Bello, Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Taraba State, on the passing of his beloved mother, Mrs. Christiana Lydia Bello and prayed God to comfort the family and grant the deceased eternal rest.

While on his part, Rikwense Muri said:

“This is a challenging time for my elder brother, Hon. Emmanuel Bello, JP, as the loss of a mother is irreplaceable, and I am deeply aware of the strong bond between Hon. Emma and our mother.

“During my recent visit to Abuja, I visited our mother in the hospital with Amb. Emmanuel George and saw how Hon. Emma dedicated himself to caring for our mother, which filled us with joy and admiration for the kind of son he was to our mother.

“At the time, I was not aware that Hon. Emma Bello was facing a difficult time as he stayed by our mother’s side until our visit. In light of this, I promptly suspended all political criticism and social media mentions of Emma to allow him to focus on caring for our mother.

“I am now deeply saddened that our mother did not survive. Farewell, mother. My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Bello family, Takum Local Government, Taraba State Government, and Nigeria as a whole – he said.