No going back on nuclear test ban in Nigeria – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban through collaboration with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).

Shettima stated this on Monday when he received, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, the Executive Secretary of CTBTO, Dr Robert Floyd.

He said Africa’s priority, at the moment, is to address its existential challenges of poverty and the effects of climate change, not the pursuit of nuclear weapons capability.

” The outcome of any nuclear conflict is never a win-win situation; it is always the opposite. We are fighting poverty; we are fighting a war against the relationship between the economy and ecology in sub-Saharan Africa.

” We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons. I want to assure and reiterate our commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban.

” And I want to appreciate your organisation for the extra vigilance you have taken, having 337 stations spread across the world. All seven tests conducted by DPR Korea were detected,” he noted.

Shettima, while commending the CTBTO for its role, said, “The beauty of CTBTO’s function is that its monitors also serve civilian purposes, especially in assisting us to detect tsunamis and volcanic seismic activities.

” Your functions are contributing to the global stability of our ecology.”

Earlier, Floyd, applauded Nigeria’s leadership under President Bola Tinubu for contributing to the attainment of the global average in the reduction of nuclear testing and establishment of strong norms against it.

He described the relationship between the organisation and the country as a natural partnership.

He highlighted the contributions of Nigeria through focal agencies – the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

Floyd acknowledged the quality of technical inputs and the commitment by the country to the actualisation of the goals of the CTBTO.

He spoke about the significance of the data generated by the NAEC and NNRA, particularly in saving lives through early detection of natural disasters and other human activities that are inimical to orderliness in the ecosystem.

Also, the Acting Chairman of NAEC, Anthony Ekedegwa said Nigeria’s partnership with the CTBTO through the commission has been instrumental in building capacity and equipping the centre for the development of the sector.

On his part, the Director-General of the NNRA, Dr Yau Idris, underscored the relationship between his agency and the CTBTO in ensuring global adherence to international regulations on nuclear tests and bans.