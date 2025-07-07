Ngige mourns Agunwa Anaekwe, describes his death as fall of an iroko tree in political forest

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State and two times Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has expressed great shock and sadness on the death of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 3rd NASS 1992- November 17TH 1993 describing it as the uprooting of a big political iroko tree from Ibo land and Nigeria in general.

Ngige, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said: “Late Agunwa was my friend, trusted political ally, who aligned himself with progressive politics since he joined partisan politics in 1991 through the defunct Social Democratic Party [SDP] emerging the Speaker of the House in a keenly contested speakership race between the SDP and Opposition National Republican Convention (NRC).

“Agunwa steered the House with a lot of dexterity, wisdom and patience and situation that saw the House having more stability than it’s Senate counterpart before the Military led by General Sani Abacha struck on 17th November 1993, after the annulment of the Presidential election won by Aare MKO Abiola of the SDP..

“He lost his seat when all the Democratic structures were pulled down by Gen Abacha.He took the situation with equanimity but still joined us and the then former Anambra Governor, Late Chukwemeka Ezeife in the fight for the restoration of Democracy.

“At the inception of the 3rd Republic, he joined us in the Vanguard of Dr Alex Ekwueme s alliance that went to form the Eastern flank of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He contested the controversial Gubernatorial election of December 1998, and even though he didn’t make it accepted the results in good faith and while some others were going to party Appeal panels and the Court, he joined us to deliver the then Guber candidate, Chinwoke Mbadinuju of blessed memory.

“When I emerged Guber candidate of the party in 2003, Ide Agunwa was the Battalion Commander of the foot soldiers who worked in Anaocha and Njikoka Local Governments, showed palpable presence in the elections producing advantageous outcomes.

“As Governor, he stood with me in the fight to behead the God-fathers that held Anambra hostage under Gov Mbadinuju resulting in “” years of the locusts ” situation with unpaid salaries and gratuities for workers, teachers resulting in closure of schools for 1 academic session, a situation we quickly reversed with restoration of payment of salaries and gratuities as and when due.

“Ide was one of the Governor’s Advisory Committee of Elders.We were allies again in the formation of Action Congress (AC) in 2006 and in my absence overseas, after my removal by the Court he stepped in and stood in as the first interim chairman of Action Congress Anambra Chapter, holding fort till I came back and we ran the Presidential and controversial 2007 Gubernatorial elections which was later nullified by the Supreme Court to enable Gov Peter Obi finish his 4 years term.

“Ide Anaocha accepted to be an interim State Chairman because of his penchant for progressive politics. Even recently having been a Former Speaker House of Representatives, Ide stooped to be the APCE x- officio for South East zoned to Anambra State in the Party’s 2022 National Convention order to give trusted, quality representation for the zone in the party’s National Executive Committee [NEC], despite his high status as a member of the National Caucus.

“His death has therefore created a very big void, difficult to fill because of the dearth of principled, accountable and truthful persons in the murky, dirty waters of Nigerian politics.

“I remember with nostalgia my last visit to him with Senator Osita Izunaso (his Media Assisrant as speaker] to see him in his Abuja home in late March when I heard he was sick and was billed for a major surgery, the camrade we shared that night and his happiness at seeing us after many months, lifted our spirit not knowing that Death the “Biggest Thief in the night ” was lurking around to steal our friend and brother Ide Anaocha!!

May the good Lord comfort the family, the Government and our people in Anambra State and Nigeria in General, on this colossal, just as we pray that the good Lord will grant his soul eternal rest”.