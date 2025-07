Nestle Nigerian plc visited Minister of Water Resources , Sanitation in Abuja

L- r…Toju Egbebi, Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria, Honourable Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation in Nigeria, Dr. Nicholas Igwe, Global Head & Nigeria National Coordinator, Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation & Hygiene and Engr. Nnenna Igwegbe, APWEN National Vice President and OPS-WASH Head of Zonal Coordinator, during a visit to the Minister to discuss partnership on a national Water Quality Advocacy campaign in Abuja on 5/7/2025.

