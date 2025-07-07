Foundation celebrates Royal Patriarch for improved African royalty, cultural renewal

25.7 C
by Peter Anayo044

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation of Igboland has congratulated its Grand Patriarch, His Imperial Royal Majesty King Aba Obazi IV Enebiene, on his birthday.

 

The foundation, in a statement from its Board of Trustees, recognized King Aba Obazi IV as an exemplary leader who has enhanced African royalty and cultural renewal.

 

The statement signed by Chairperson, Amb. Dr. Uba Iwunwa (Queen Ugobeze) and Secretary, Amb. Olisemeka Ogbeche described the monarch’s reign as a representation of a union of ancestral wisdom and transformative action.

 

The statement reads in part, “We are privileged to celebrate the birthday of HRH King Aba Obazi IV Enebiene, Royal Patriarch of the Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation and hereditary ruler of Enebiene Royal Dynasty in Ghana and Nigeria, who has established a legacy of visionary leadership, cultural revival and global diplomacy.

 

“One of the many reasons we are thankful to God for our Royal Patriarch is that his reign represents a union of ancestral wisdom and transformative action.

 

“King Aba Obazi IV has strengthened the Foundation’s global influence through strategic appointments and leadership.

 

“As a bridge between Ghana and Nigeria, his dual sovereignty supports the Foundation’s mission to unify African royalty and empower communities.

 

“We are forever grateful to King Aba Obazi IV for he personally crowned Dr Iwunwa as “Empress for Africa” and “African Royal Queen-Mother,” enhancing her humanitarian role and global outreach.

 

“Under his leadership, the Foundation has appointed global figures like Ambassador Dr. Sir Clyde Rivers and others as royal consuls. Recently, he oversaw the installation of Professors Patrick and Julian Businge, recognizing their contributions to education and unity.

 

“King Aba Obazi IV has also sparked a cultural revival, ensuring Igbo traditions flourish worldwide. He has supported projects like ‘Wind of Destiny’ by Queen Ugobeze and films featuring icons like Pete Edochie, merging folklore with contemporary art.

 

“As head of the African-British Commonwealth Institute, he has affirmed ancestral royal lineages, preserving historical continuity for future generations.

 

“King Aba Obazi’s diplomacy has broadened Africa’s influence globally. He has collaborated with the Academy of Universal Global Peace and the United Nations University, promoting initiatives like the World Peace Ambassadors’ program.

 

“In 2024, he established partnerships with the Sovereign Knightly Order of the Kingdom of Prussia, highlighting African sovereignty in international diplomacy.

 

“We, therefore, wish him good health and prosperity as he adds a new age.

 

For a better society

