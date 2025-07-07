Flood devastates Ondo communities, paralyses economic, social activities

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A devastating flood has swept major roads and streets in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State over the weekend as a result of torrential rainfall.

Findings revealed that the flood wreaked havoc as the rainfall persisted on Friday, disrupting economic activities as people were unable to connect to their various destinations in the town.

Major roads in the ancient town, such as: Erinje area, Ogungbo junction, and Ode Etikan, which had no drainage, were reportedly affected by the flood.

A similar situation occurred in some parts of Ereke, Ayetitun, and Temidire areas, which were partly submerged, creating traffic gridlocks across the town’s commercial nerve centre.

It was gathered that the flood also hit the major road leading to the residence of the chairman of the local government, Andrew Ogunsakin.

A legal practitioner and resident of Okitipupa, Barrister Wale Omolegbon Odusola, shared the devastating flooding and conditions of the roads in a two-second video on social media.

However, some residents attributed the flooding to the blockage of waterways and the refusal to construct a proper drainage system on the roads.

One of the concerned residents, John Olaoye, said his residence has been submerged by the flood, lamenting that the situation has hindered him from assessing his compound.

According to him, the flood was due to improper channelling of flood water that led to blockage and building on drainage right of way in the town.

He said”Imagine, the whole place is flooded. We can’t even access the roads. Everywhere is full of water, and people cannot pass through to their houses.

“The problem is as a result of improper channeling of the water drainage system on the major street. Most of the houses were constructed without drainage. It’s sad right now.

He, however, called on the Ondo State government to rescue the residents of the town before things got out of hand.

The chairman of the local government council, Ogunsakin, confirmed the flooding incident when contacted.

He said the secretary of the local government has visited the affected areas and they are already making an intervention.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds in Ondo and 30 other states.

Already, the state government is working towards averting another cycle of flood-related destruction in major cities of the state.

The state government last week began the clearing of waterways and cracking down on illegal structures blocking natural water channels across the state.

The administrative secretary, Ministry of Environment in the state, Kinga Olumife had earlier said three amphibious excavators have been deployed to critical flood-prone zones, both in the northern, central and southern senatorial districts as part of the state’s emergency flood response.