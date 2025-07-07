Constitution review: Senate says ‘We ‘ve heard Nigerians loud and clear’, promises people-oriented constitution

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution says it has heard Nigerians loud and clear after its public hearings on the review of the 1999 constitution and will take appropriate steps on all issues raised.

Sen. Jubrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Senate Constitution Review Committee, said this while speaking with newsmen at the close of the South West Public Hearing held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Barau, who was represented by his Vice Chairman and Senate Leaders, Sen Opeyemi Bamidele, said that the committee would report back to the Senate, which would deliberate on all submissions and propositions

According to him, the final draft of the ongoing constitutional amendment would be sent to the state House of Assembly for ratification before the end of 2025.

When asked about the predominant demands of various groups and individuals in the zone, Barau highlighted issues of state creation, state police, electoral and judicial reforms, devolution of power, resource control, and special seats for women, among others.

Stating that the public hearing should not be considered as a jamboree, the deputy senate president, said that all issues would be given quality attention to redefine governance and move the nation forward.

He added that the gains of the past constitutional amendments could also be seen with reforms in the electoral system

Jibrin assured that the Senate would continue to give Nigerians the chance to participate in law-making and governance.

Barau said: “The whole essence is to ensure that the constitution is not changed without the popular consensus of Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that something meaningful will also come out of this just like it has been in the past.

“We are looking to address lots of issues raised by the youth, the women, the traditional rulers, the professionals, and other stakeholders for good governance and a better Nigeria.

“We have heard Nigerian very loud and clear, and we are going to Abuja to file our report and conclude this process.

“Part of our timetable is that before the end of the year, a final notification as a proposal will be sent to the State House of Assembly so that we can round up the process without further delay.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several organizations including youth, students and women groups, made presentations at the public hearing.

Barau listed focus areas of the public hearing to include constitutional rights and freedom, electoral reforms, federalism and resource control, judicial reform, human rights and socio-justice.

Other areas are: inclusive governance, security and policing and devolution of powers, institutional reforms, fiscal reforms, fundamental rights and state creation.