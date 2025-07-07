Charterhouse Lagos celebrates one-year milestone …To open new secondary boarding school

Charterhouse Lagos, the first British independent school in Nigeria, marked its one-year anniversary with a special reception held at the British residence last week.

The event brought together an esteemed gathering of senior educators, parents, diplomats, and cross-sector leaders to celebrate the school’s achievements over the past year.

A key moment of the evening was the announcement of the school’s next major milestone, which is the launch of its purpose-built secondary boarding school set to open in September 2025.

The event also served as both a celebration and a reaffirmation of Charterhouse Lagos’ commitment to offering traditional Nigerian values alongside British academic excellence.

The evening featured remarks from key stakeholders, short films showcasing the Charterhouse journey so far, and thought-provoking discussions on the future of education in Nigeria.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and partnership, reinforcing Charterhouse Lagos as a beacon of UK–Nigeria educational collaboration.

Part of the prestigious Charterhouse family of schools, whose legacy dates to 1611, Charterhouse Lagos, opened its doors in September 2024, with a vibrant primary school programme, and is now set to expand significantly with the opening of its secondary school in September 2025, offering boarding for students from Year 7 upwards and full IGCSE and A Level pathways by 2026.

Speaking at the event, British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter said, “The UK and Nigeria have built a strong and enduring educational partnership over the years. Generations of Nigerian students have studied in British schools and universities, forming lifelong connections and shaping global careers.

“Today, that relationship is evolving. UK institutions are increasingly investing in Nigeria’s future and Charterhouse School, Lagos, is another great example. By bringing world-class British education to one of Africa’s most dynamic cities, it supports the aspirations of Nigerian families and reflects the UK’s commitment to long-term collaboration and growth in the region.”

Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, Mr. John Todd said, “This is more than a school project. We are building a learning environment that combines British rigour with Nigerian warmth, where children can grow in confidence, character, and global awareness.

“The response from families has been remarkable, and we are excited to begin the next phase with the secondary school,” he said.

With an investment of over $150 million sitting on a 70-hectare campus, Charterhouse Lagos will house state of the art academic buildings, boarding houses, STEM labs, a performing arts centre, a full-size football pitch, a 25-metre swimming pool, and on-site healthcare delivered in partnership with Evercare Hospital.