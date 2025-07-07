24.4 C
Breaking: Olubadan dies two days after 90th birthday

by Peter Anayo082

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has passed on, barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

The monarch’s death came barely one year after assuming office as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, and embarking on reconciliation of the traditional institution within the kingdom.

Olubadan’s demise was confirmed on Monday by multiple sources who disclosed that the tragedy occurred at the peak of his 90th birthday celebration ongoing in the state.

Details later…

 

