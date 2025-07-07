APC commences sale of forms for National Assembly by-election

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Monday commenced sales of the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for by-elections to fill vacant national and state assembly seats.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently declared two Senatorial, five House of Representatives and nine state Houses of Assembly seats vacant and fixed July 19, 2025, for by-elections to fill the posts.

The APC has already released its schedule of activities and timetable for the by-elections expected to take place in twelve states across the nation.

Some of the early birds, who arrived at the APC National Secretariat to purchase forms on Monday, include Hon. Yakubu Waziri and Oscar Agedo, who are both contesting to represent their constituencies at the National Assembly.

Hon. Yakubu Waziri, one of the leading aspirants for the Federal House of Representatives seat for Chikun/Kajuru constituency pledged to make security a major focus if elected, although the aspirant commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for tackling insecurity head-on in the state.

Waziri, who spoke to newsmen soon after obtaining his forms on Monday, emphasized his commitment to address the burning challenges facing the people, stating that his aspiration to become a lawmaker was driven by the need to bring lasting peace and development to Kaduna State.

“We have already done a lot in the area of road construction, youth and women empowerment, and we will continue to expand on these projects,” Waziri said.

He said that over 100 farmers including several women and youths have so far benefited from empowerment initiatives and were supported to establish businesses.

“We will not rest. What we’ve done so far is only the beginning. We are committed to doing more,” Waziri stated.

Another aspirant, Hon. Oscar Agedo, who picked Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Ovia South-West/Ovia North-East Federal Constituency assured, while speaking with journalists, that he would sponsor bills that will transform Edo State.

“First of all, let me start by appreciating God for giving me the opportunity to purchase this nomination form. I also want to thank the National Working Committee of our great party and my state governor, for this opportunity.

“Today is a great day for me, having purchased this form to run for the Federal House of Representatives for Ovia South-West/Ovia North-East Federal Constituency. My intention to represent my people in the Green Chambers is simple: I want to make good laws for our country and ensure proper representation for my people, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

“I assure you that I will make my people proud. My constituents are here with me, and I sincerely appreciate them for their support so far. I also want to appeal to the National Working Committee that our party is known for credible and transparent primaries.

I am confident that come July 19th, we will have a free and fair primary election in our constituency,” Oscar Agedo concluded.