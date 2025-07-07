24.4 C
July 7, 2025
Sports

AFN vows to fight drug cheats, denies neglect in communicating doping rules to athletes

by Peter Anayo0125

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

 

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said it’s determined and ready to join forces with all the relevant stakeholders in athletics and sports in general to fight the deadly and raging drug cheats in the business.

 

The AFN came out with this firm stand after 19 athletes, including a promising Nigerian talent, Imaobong Nse, were frozen from the athletics scene for between 15 months and 5 years by the Integrity Unit of World Athletics for doping violations.

 

The 19-man ban list is dominated by Kenyans, 7 in number and they have been sent into the athletics wilderness for four years each, while Brazil’s Daniel do Nascimento’s five years ban is the biggest hammer.

 

“There is no room for cheats and athletes who are not willing to follow the rules in the Federation.

 

You will recall that before the last Olympic Games in Paris, we funded sixty percent of the drug tests carried out, that is how serious we are in the Federation,” the AFN President, Chief Tonobok Okowa said.

 

“At all major competitions on the home front, we carry out our drug advocacy campaign to the athletes, coaches, and technical officials involved in the business.

 

 The last of such seminars took place during the just concluded National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta, Ogun State,” Okowa added.

 

These are the seven Kenyans who will not be part of the sport for the next four years:

 

 Philip Kipkurui Kiprono

 Wesley Kipkemoi Kimutai

 Andrew Too

 John Samuel Samuel

 Erick Kiptoo

 Chela Silvia Chelangat

 Esther Chesang

 

India had six athletes on the list, France had two, while Turkey and New Zealand had one each.

 

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) denied under-the-radar reports that it has been docile in communicating the dangers and risks of doping violations and rules to athletes.

 

Imaobong Nse Uko was handed a 2-year ban by the Integrity Unit of World Athletics for doping violations.

 

The AFN has insisted that it has been diligent in communicating Anti-doping rules to athletes through its doping department headed by Professor Ken Anugweje.

 

The Federation emphasized that athlete discipline is crucial and that the Federation will continue to spread anti-doping principles to athletes.

 

It has carried out a series of out-of-competition tests on elite athletes and warned them about career preservation through discipline.

 

The AFN regretted Imaobong Nse Uko’s ban and will assist her recovery until she serves out her ban.

 

Chief Tonobok Okowa, who was recently overwhelmingly blessed to serve another four-year term as President of AFN, advised athletes to properly cross-check vitamins and their dietary supplements to avoid endangering their careers and lives.

 

