July 6, 2025
Politics

Ukachukwu set to secure lives and property of Ndi Anambra

by Editor0108

 

BY KASIE ABONE& NKECHI DAVID IWUCHUKWU

 

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC)in the forth coming November 8, election in Anambra state, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has promised to secure lives and property of ndi Anambra.

 

Prince Ukachukwu in an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra chapter, at Godwin Ezeemo International press centre, Awka, Said he will tackle the menace of insecurity in the state if elected the governor.

 

Speaking through his representative, Chief Dozie Ikedife Jnr, South East organizing secretary of the APC, the business mogul and political icon, noted that Anambra state needs a more responsible government in the area of security.

 

However, Prince Ukachukwu,who is in a joint ticket with former Senator Uche Ekwunife (Iyom), expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of increased Insecurity in the state , promised not to disappoint ndi Anambra in the area of security.

 

Furthermore, the governorship hopeful, assured ndi Anambra of a stable socioeconomic environment through increased food production and proper uti

