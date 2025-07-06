Tola Adeniyi: A life of words and wisdom

By abiodun KOMOLAFE

“Wisdom is the supreme virtue, for it is the source of all other virtues.” – Epicurus.

As we reflect on the life and legacy of Tola Adeniyi, a man whose words have inspired and challenged generations, we are reminded of the power of journalism and literature to shape our understanding of the world and our place within it. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, we honour not only his remarkable life but also the enduring impact of his work on our collective consciousness.

Adeniyi’s life story, if adapted into a biopic, would be a blockbuster. His journey as a proven professional encapsulates and reflects the social history of Nigerian journalism’s evolution from rudimentary beginnings to a sophisticated analytical framework.

Complimenting this development, any history of the transformation of journalism in Nigeria must focus on the intervention of people like Tola Adeniyi. His analysis enthused tens of thousands and became a must-read. The Akogun I of Ijebuland and Jagun Oodua Adimula II of Ile-Ife actively enlightened many minds and played a fundamental role in elevating the discussion to a new level. This was quite an achievement and represents a major breakthrough.

Given the international acclaim of Nigeria’s media today, it’s fitting to acknowledge the contributions of pioneers like Tola Adeniyi, whose analytical content and illuminating style have set a high standard. No doubt, their interventions have elevated standards, changed media perception, and contributed to the overall good. Indeed, they’ve played a crucial role in promoting democratic values.

In an article titled ‘Tola Adeniyi is a brand’, I wrote that his most remarkable trait is his extraordinary and legendary brilliance. I still stand by this assessment. If we’re to imagine a parallel universe where facts and fiction blur, Tola Adeniyi would undoubtedly be a king, ruling with the class and elegance that has defined his career.

On a day like this, the best birthday gift for Tola Adeniyi would be to put together that blockbuster biopic.

May the wisdom of the ages continue to guide him, and may his pen remain mightier than the sword, inspiring generations to come!

May his legacy be a testimony to the power of knowledge, courage and conviction, and may his life’s work continue to illuminate the path for others!

Happy Birthday to a decisive figure in our contemporary social history!