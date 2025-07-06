22.9 C
Lagos
July 6, 2025
Trending now

Tola Adeniyi: A life of words and wisdom

Tinubu to Brazilian leader: We’re removing all bottlenecks to improve food and…

Brand equity is an indispensable marketing asset,  build it or be forgotten.

Revolutionizing African Hospitality: A New Era of Innovation and Excellence – Karl

Makinde, NNPP Chieftain felicitate Olubadan at 90, lauds excellent royal leadership

Anambra: Estate developers condemn quacks’ activities, urge lawmakers to enact law against…

Constitution review: Demand for creation of Savannah state, reserved seats for women…

Constitution review: NASS challenges stakeholders to lobby state lawmakers

Guild of Editors suspends one of their own for one year

Will the Constitution review break the Jinx? Zonal hearings rekindle hopes, doubts

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu to Brazilian leader: We’re removing all bottlenecks to improve food and agric production in Nigeria

by Editor081

 

 

 

President Bola Tinubu has assured that all bottlenecks hindering the realisation of the agricultural sector’s potential, including livestock production, will be removed to enable food sovereignty and export.

 

In a bilateral meeting held at the Copacabana Forte with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and some members of both countries’ cabinets, President Tinubu noted that bureaucracy contributes to delays in realising the agricultural sector’s potential.

 

The President informed the Brazilian leader and delegation that Nigeria was already undergoing reforms to reposition the economy for global competitiveness, particularly in agriculture, where it already has a competitive advantage.

 

President Tinubu stated that all technicalities in agreements between the two countries will be streamlined and fast-tracked in trade, aviation, energy transition, food and agricultural development, mining, and natural resources exploration.

 

The President stated that Brazil’s research and development services had been exemplary for most countries, with the country rated as one of the highest producers of food and agricultural products.

 

On livestock farming, President Tinubu highlighted the efforts of his administration to boost investments in poultry, cattle rearing, and fisheries, adding that the blue economy also holds potential for long-term partnerships between Nigeria and Brazil.

 

He said Nigeria was ready for a strong partnership and immediate action to stimulate food production.

 

The President said the subnationals have a pivotal role in food and animal production in Nigeria by complementing the federal government’s efforts to use agriculture as a significant source of employment and resource mobilisation.

 

President Lula assured that all agreements with Nigeria would be regularised, and the MOUs would be updated and signed without delay during President Tinubu’s next visit.

 

Da Silva noted that the lingering bureaucracy between the two countries must be removed to achieve quick results, adding that Brazil’s research and development institutions will collaborate with Nigeria to enhance livestock farming.

 

The Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated that President Tinubu had consistently insisted on food security for Nigeria, and the mandate would be actualised through local and global partnerships.

 

Kyari noted that Nigeria already had a competitive advantage in fertiliser production that could easily be enhanced.

 

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, highlighted three areas of partnership with Brazil, including health and disease management, sanitary services, and research into genetic materials and new breeds.

 

The governors of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia; Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago; Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; and Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attended the bilateral meeting.

 

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated that the sub-nationals would support the federal government’s framework to revamp the agricultural sector.

 

Abiodun noted that both leaders’ decision to include a business forum during President Tinubu’s state visit to the country will inject fresh ideas and resources, enabling quick results in turning around Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, also participated in the bilateral meeting.

 

Related posts

ICPC urges Nigerian students to champion integrity in anti-corruption fight

Peter Anayo

Governor Mutfwang presents N471b 2025 budget for economic growth, sustainable development 

Peter Anayo

Why Nigeria requires leadership that will manifest new traits- Hamzat

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO