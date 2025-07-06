Sunbeth Energies Reaches Major Milestone with Dangote Refinery Agreement

UGO AMADI

In a bold move redefining its place in Nigeria’s energy landscape, Sunbeth Energies Limited has signed a landmark agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE for the purchase and nationwide distribution of refined petroleum products.

This milestone makes Sunbeth Energies one of only a few downstream companies to secure such a partnership, positioning the company among the most trusted energy distributors in Nigeria. It marks a significant leap for a company just under two years old, signaling both operational credibility and long-term ambition.

“This partnership with Dangote Refinery is not just a deal, it’s a signal.” said Lateef Abioye, Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies. “It signals our continued drive to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy security and long-term economic value.

At Sunbeth Energies, we are building for the future, a resilient and responsive supply system that delivers with consistency, earns trust, and serves both industries and communities nationwide.

This collaboration strengthens our alignment with national development priorities and expands our capacity to adapt and lead in an energy market that is evolving fast and demanding more.”

Through this partnership, Sunbeth Energies will distribute Dangote-refined petroleum products across its service stations nationwide, ensuring availability, reducing supply chain inefficiencies, and enhancing consumer trust.

Victoria Awoniyi, Head of Retail Sales at Sunbeth Energies, added:

“This partnership represents another important step in strengthening our ability to serve the market at scale. It expands the flexibility of our supply network and supports our ongoing efforts to deliver timely, dependable energy solutions to customers across Nigeria. As we grow, partnerships like this help us stay responsive to shifting market demands while staying true to our commitment to excellence in service and delivery.”

This announcement marks another milestone in a growing list of achievements for Sunbeth Energies. In just 15 months, the company has emerged as a major player in the industry, earning a reputation as a key supplier of petroleum products across the country, a testament to both its operational strength and strategic ambition.

As Nigeria strengthens its focus on local refining and economic self-sufficiency, this partnership represents a significant step toward greater energy resilience, enhanced market competitiveness, and a more robust domestic value chain.

Sunbeth Energies Limited is a dynamic player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, focused on the bulk trading, distribution, and supply of refined petroleum products. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to sustainable energy practices, Sunbeth Energies continues to contribute to Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth.