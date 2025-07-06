27.4 C
Lagos
July 6, 2025
Trending now

Ukachukwu set to secure lives and property of Ndi Anambra

Soludo engages with the Anambra Diaspora Community in the US and North…

LASG Launches Export Readiness Programme for SMEs in Partnership with AfreximBank, ImpactHER

Samsung Poised to Redefine Smartphone Experience with Next-Gen Foldables

EKEDC Strengthens Power Supply in Ijora District through Strategic Infrastructure Upgrades “We…

1999 constitution review: constituents agitates for state creation, state police, mandatory sits…

Renaissance wins energy excellence award, champions collaboration

FORPS Donates Boreholes to 2 Bwari Communities in  Abuja

NDDC Donates Relief Materials to Communities in Bayelsa

Lineage: Aragbiji Chieftaincy families reunite with aboriginal source at Ile-Ife

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Soludo engages with the Anambra Diaspora Community in the US and North America.

by Editor0129

 

In a demonstration of his people-centred leadership, accountability, and inclusivity in governance, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will hold a town hall meeting with indigenes of Anambra State in the United States and North America in Maryland on Sunday, July 6th, 2025.

Governor Soludo has held similar town hall meetings this year, first in Lagos, then Abuja, and in the UK/Europe, where he presented his achievements, addressed concerns, and outlined his vision for the future of Anambra State.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, stated that the US/North America meeting continues that noble tradition.

Aburime affirmed that the governor sees governance as a continuous contract with the people, not just a seasonal obligation tied to election cycles. “While his opponents are busy making grand declarations or criticising his government, Governor Soludo is busy reporting back to the people, proving that his administration values transparency and performance over political theatrics,” he stated.

He said that is how statesmen and visionary leaders are distinguished from politicians, as they are mindful of leaving a lasting, positive impact, while politicians are eager to win the next election.

The governor has made significant impact in areas such as security, by reducing crime through strategic interventions through the state’s security system called Agunechemba and technology-driven policing; investment in infrastructure with massive road construction and urban renewal projects across the state; and education, by overhauling the public school system, implementing free education policy and recruiting 8,115 teachers.

Governor Soludo’s transformation drive is also evident in the health sector, by building new general hospitals, upgrading others, hiring new doctors and nurses, and granting free antenatal services to women; and in the area of economic growth by attracting investments, industrialisation, and empowering youths through digital training for human capital development.

According to Aburime, these achievements are tangible results that directly impact the lives of Anambra citizens.

By engaging the diasporans, Governor Soludo recognises their critical role in the state’s development. Many are key investors, professionals, and philanthropists whose contributions can further accelerate the state’s growth. The town hall is an opportunity to align their expertise and resources with the state’s developmental goals.

Related posts

Pay us while we are alive, pensioners cry out

Editor

Tinubu commissions NUPENG Tower amid pomp

Editor

NDDC Boss Bags African Public Service Award in Morocco

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO