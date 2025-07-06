Soludo engages with the Anambra Diaspora Community in the US and North America.

In a demonstration of his people-centred leadership, accountability, and inclusivity in governance, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will hold a town hall meeting with indigenes of Anambra State in the United States and North America in Maryland on Sunday, July 6th, 2025.

Governor Soludo has held similar town hall meetings this year, first in Lagos, then Abuja, and in the UK/Europe, where he presented his achievements, addressed concerns, and outlined his vision for the future of Anambra State.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, stated that the US/North America meeting continues that noble tradition.

Aburime affirmed that the governor sees governance as a continuous contract with the people, not just a seasonal obligation tied to election cycles. “While his opponents are busy making grand declarations or criticising his government, Governor Soludo is busy reporting back to the people, proving that his administration values transparency and performance over political theatrics,” he stated.

He said that is how statesmen and visionary leaders are distinguished from politicians, as they are mindful of leaving a lasting, positive impact, while politicians are eager to win the next election.

The governor has made significant impact in areas such as security, by reducing crime through strategic interventions through the state’s security system called Agunechemba and technology-driven policing; investment in infrastructure with massive road construction and urban renewal projects across the state; and education, by overhauling the public school system, implementing free education policy and recruiting 8,115 teachers.

Governor Soludo’s transformation drive is also evident in the health sector, by building new general hospitals, upgrading others, hiring new doctors and nurses, and granting free antenatal services to women; and in the area of economic growth by attracting investments, industrialisation, and empowering youths through digital training for human capital development.

According to Aburime, these achievements are tangible results that directly impact the lives of Anambra citizens.

By engaging the diasporans, Governor Soludo recognises their critical role in the state’s development. Many are key investors, professionals, and philanthropists whose contributions can further accelerate the state’s growth. The town hall is an opportunity to align their expertise and resources with the state’s developmental goals.