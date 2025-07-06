Revolutionizing African Hospitality: A New Era of Innovation and Excellence – Karl

The African hospitality industry is on the cusp of a revolution to be anchored by the plethora of talents inherent in the continent

Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotel made the remarks in a paper titled “Reimagining African Hospitality: Powered by People, Built for the World,” at the Hotel Managers Africa Conference hosted by Lagos Continental Hotel

Hala emphasized that Africa’s hospitality story isn’t new, but the chapter we’re about to write together is going to be different.

“It won’t be built on borrowed models. It will be powered by Africans themselves – retooled, reimagined, and sheer readiness to lead.” Hala said

According to the GGM , with the youngest population in the world, Africa has a unique opportunity to shape its own future in hospitality, rather than relying on outdated models.

“We can’t afford to wait,” Hala emphasized. “Africa has the youngest population in the world — yet many of our brightest minds are still queuing for jobs, or worse, queuing at embassies.” he maintained

Hala noted that it’s time for Africa to take charge of its own hospitality industry and create a new generation of leaders. “To build a thriving hospitality industry, Africa needs to invest in talent, youth, and relevance,” he said. “This means bringing classrooms into hotels, rewarding curiosity over conformity, and investing in digital tools that speak to today’s digital-native youth.”

“A cleaning supervisor in Kigali should be able to learn the same skills, on the same digital platform, as a hospitality trainee in Geneva,” Hala noted. “By adopting this approach, Africa can create a truly innovative and globally competitive hospitality industry.”

The Group General Manager emphasized that the next global brand may not come from Las Vegas, but from Makurdi. “If we digitize boldly, train smartly, and promote fearlessly, Africa will not be the world’s hospitality workforce — it will be its hospitality compass,” Hala said.

Hala also highlighted the importance of cultural strengths and unique traditions in Africa’s hospitality industry. “We’ve got untapped brilliance: Nigerian cuisine, Ghanaian warmth, Kenyan precision, Rwandan elegance,” he said. “However, we must turn these into exportable standards, not just local charm.”

By doing so, Africa can create a hospitality industry that is not just a sector, but a solution that drives economic growth, employment, and soft power. “Hospitality in Africa is not just a sector — it’s a solution,” Hala emphasized.

Hala concluded by urging Africans to build an industry that is proud, innovative, and globally competitive. “The time is not tomorrow. The time is now,” he said. “Let’s rise. Let’s rethink. And let’s reimagine — together.”

As Africa’s hospitality industry continues to grow and evolve, it’s essential to recognize the potential of young professionals in the industry. “Let me say this clearly: Don’t wait to be chosen,” Hala advised.

By investing in talent and empowering young professionals, Africa can create a hospitality industry that is driven by innovation, technology, and a focus on local talent. The future of hospitality in Africa is bright, and it’s up to us to shape it.