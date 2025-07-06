Renaissance wins energy excellence award, champions collaboration

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited made a commanding debut at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week 2025, earning industry-wide recognition for its bold vision and excellent operational performance barely 100 days after assuming the operatorship of the erstwhile NNPC/SPDC/TotalEnergies/AENR joint venture. The company capped off the day with the prestigious “Energy Excellence Award”, presented at a ceremony in Abuja Wednesday night.

Receiving the award, the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Tony Attah, dedicated the award to its indigenous workforce and described Renaissance as more than a name, but a declaration of bold ambition, belief and courage. “We represent a new era of Nigerian-led energy leadership, committed to enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.”

Attah noted that Renaissance operates Nigeria’s largest upstream joint venture alongside NNPC Limited, TotalEnergies, and AENR, with a portfolio that includes 15 onshore and three shallow-water Oil Mining Leases, as well as the Bonny and Forcados crude export terminals.

“We will work with anyone, public or private, local or global, who shares our belief that Africa’s energy future must be built by Africans, for Africans,” Attah said.

Speaking on a panel session earlier in the day with the theme: “Harnessing Africa’s Energy Shift: From Acquisition to Optimisation”, Chairman of Renaissance, Dr. Layi Fatona, called for deeper collaboration across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

“We are entering a new dawn where collaboration is no longer just a buzzword. It’s becoming a reality,” Dr. Fatona said, adding: “The level of cooperation we’re seeing today between NNPC Limited and operating companies is unprecedented and commendable.”

Dr. Fatona highlighted Renaissance’s rapid progress since assuming operatorship of the NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR joint venture in March 2025, following its acquisition of Shell’s onshore assets.

In just over 100 days, the company has increased production to over 200,000 barrels per day, and delivered 1.9 billion cubic feet of gas to Bonny NLNG, a milestone not achieved in nearly five years.

“We are in business for the long haul to deliver on government’s aspirations, not just in oil, but in gas, and to do so with diligence, safety, and respect for the environment,” Dr. Fatona said.