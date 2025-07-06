Mushroom farming can contribute 25% to GDP if harnessed – Expert

An agriculture expert, Prof. Sami Ayodele, has urged the Federal Government to invest in mushroom production, highlighting its potential to generate a trillion naira annually for the country and other huge economic benefits.

Ayodele, a Professor of Botany at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Ayodele said greater investment and awareness are needed to elevate the sector to a major economic driver.

“The mushroom sector requires substantial investment and awareness initiatives to reach its full potential and become a major contributor to the country’s economic growth.

“Nigeria is richly endowed with various species of mushrooms that are both edible and medicinal. This sector is very lucrative yet it remains largely underdeveloped.

“If properly harnessed, mushroom farming could contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through both local consumption and international export.

“The mushroom industry has the potential to contribute up to 25 per cent of our GDP. The global demand for mushrooms is growing due to its health and nutritional benefits,” he added.

The expert identified major challenges facing the sector’s development as technical knowledge gaps, inadequate infrastructure, credit constraints, and limited public awareness.

He stressed that deliberate investments in training, accessible financing, expert guidance, and ongoing sensitisation efforts are necessary to help the sector’s full potential.

“A strategic and sustained approach that would include deliberate capacity-building through targeted training programmes, the provision of accessible and affordable financing options, consistent access to expert guidance and mentorship.

“Continuous sensitisation efforts to raise awareness, shift mindsets, and foster a supportive ecosystem for growth and innovation.

He also called on private investors and government agencies to prioritise the mushroom value chain, describing it as a viable path to economic diversification and job creation.

“With the right policies and support systems in place, mushroom farming can become one of Nigeria’s most lucrative agricultural sub-sectors,” he added.