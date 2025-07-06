Lineage: Aragbiji Chieftaincy families reunite with aboriginal source at Ile-Ife

The Aragbiji chieftaincy families in Iragbiji have over the weekend reunited with their aboriginal family source at Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to history, the four Aragbiji Ruling Houses said to have originated from a royal family known as EJio Family at Ile-Ife, were at their aboriginal family in the ancient city on a condolence visit over the death of their beloved kinsman, Obajio of Ejio, Moore Quarters, Ile-Ife, Oba Yahaya Akande Elugbaju.

Representatives of the four Ruling Houses, including Ajibode, Ogunmolu, Arodoye, and Osungbemi, led by High Chief Elemo of Iragbiji land, Kaseem Adewale Olaniyi, recounted the memories of their reunion with their family origine, describing it as more of “nostalgia than fantasia.”

Speaking after the visit, Chief Olaniyi said “the origin of the Four Aragbiji Chieftaincy-entitled Houses is neither in doubt nor in controversy.”

High Chief Elemo, who led a 17-man delegation on directive of Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV, to Ile-Ife, recounted “Our aboriginal family in Ile-Ife is also a royal family. So, one of our forefathers, a hunter, known as Sunkungbade, who left Ile-Ife, and later settled at Iragbiji about 600 years ago, according to history, after having a stopover at Obokun and Otan-Ile in today’s Obokun Local Government area of Osun State, first started procreation in what today became the promising city of Iragbiji.”

Making Chief Elemo-led delegation list to the bereaved EJio Family at Moore Quarters, Ile-Ife were three prominent Chiefs representing Aragbiji of Iragbiji; High Chief Raji, (Alala of iragbiji), High Chief Saheed Abolore, (Olupona of iragbiji) and Chief Asoju-Oba of iragbiji. Chiefs Asaba, Obajio, Iriju-Oba, Atona-Oba, and Baale Eleesun were also on the delegation.

Others were Prince Supo Bolarinwa and Prince Salimon Ayoade, who both represented Ajibode Ruling House, Iragbiji; Prince Adebisi Olayiwola and Prince Jinadu Adeyeye-Kagbele, and Alh.Adeyemi Hussein Gbadebo, who stood in for Arodoye Ruling House, Iragbiji; Prince Timothy Olaniyan from Ogunmolu Ruling House; Prince Eniola Atilola from Osungbemi Ruling House, and the Secretary of the Four Ruling Houses, Prince Godwin Olawale Oyegbile.