Gov Aiyedatiwa Lauds NDDC on Achievements at 25th Anniversary

The Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on its achievements over the past 25 years.

The Governor gave the commendation during the NDDC’s 25th Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service, held at the St. Thomas Anglican Church in Akure, Ondo State.

The Thanksgiving Service marked the beginning of a week-long 25th Anniversary celebration of the NDDC’s existence. Governor Aiyedatiwa celebrated with the NDDC family, which included the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie; the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai; the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde; other dignitaries, directors, and staff of the NDDC.

Governor Aiyedatiwa stated that under the present Board and Management, the Niger Delta region has experienced tremendous transformation in socio-economic and infrastructural development.

He stated: ” I want to say that the present board of NDDC has started well and it calls for this celebration. The Commission has met expectations despite facing some challenges. The region has continued to witness developments in various sectors, including the execution and completion of abandoned projects. These remarkable results are worth celebrating in appreciation for what God has done through the Board and Management team of the NDDC”.

Gov. Aiyedatiwa observed that the unwavering support and commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the development of the Niger Delta region have contributed significantly to the feats recorded by the NDDC.

He enjoined the interventionist agency not to rest on its laurels, but also to adopt needs assessment as a key indicator for any development project.

He urged NDDC to appreciate the need to enter into partnership with state governments in the region, noting that Ondo state government was prepared to work with the Commission to bring the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people.

In his sermon at the Thanksgiving Service, the officiating priest, Most. Rev. Simeon Borokini called on NDDC to consider alleviating the suffering of millions of people in the region, especially the less privileged, adding that every work and action of men would be brought to judgment.

He declared: ” Your mandate as an interventionist body is to fast-track development and achieve your mission statement. While you prioritize eternal values, I implore you to take care of the 30 million people who have been deprived in the region, the physically challenged, the less privileged, among others.

While noting the numerous achievements of the commission in the past 25 years, Rev. Borokini appealed to NDDC to complement the church’s efforts in the areas of skills acquisition and youth development.

He eulogized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing an indigene of the state as a member of the NDDC board.

Eminent personalities, including traditional rulers and top government functionaries, attended the Thanksgiving Service.